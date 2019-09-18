The Anti Corruption Commission has bemoaned the poor funding from the government making it difficult to carry out its mandate effectively.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 Zambia Bribe Payers Index Report in Lusaka, ACC Chairperson Justice Anderson Zikonda said that the commission lacks resources to be present in every corner of the country.

Justice Zikonda said that it was impossible to attain a corrupt free Zambia without the involvement of every Zambian in fighting the scourge.

Justice Zikonda observed that the increase in the overall aggregate bribery index from 10 percent in 2017 to 10.9 percent in 2019 underscores the seriousness with which the fight against corruption is being approached.

Justice Zikonda said that the commission remains resolved towards addressing the corruption scourge and is determined to ensure that the current upward trend is reversed.

Officiating at the launch of the report, Minister in the office of the Vice President Olipah Phiri reiterated the government’s commitment to zero tolerance to corruption.

Ms. Phiri urged the Anti Corruption Commission to expedite the review process so that there is a national framework to coordinate and harmonize all efforts aimed at fighting corruption in the country.

And Transparency International Zambia chapter President Reuben Lifuka said that TIZ is encouraged to see some positive trends in the bribe payers Index for some critical target institutions such as the Zambia Police, which previously had 63.9% likelihood of the public paying a bribe dropping to 40.7%.

Mr Lifuka stated that while this was commendable; this was still a high percentage.

The 2019 Zambia Bribe Payers Index Survey Report has revealed that bribe seeking incidents are mostly in the Zambia Police Service standing at 41.7 percent, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) at 41.2 percent, with the local authorities at 10.3 percent and the Ministry of General Education standing at 8.1 percent.

Reasons for paying a bribe demand to the Zambia Police including avoiding delays, avoiding penalties or sanction, fear of service denial and other factors.

