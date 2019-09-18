The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says no declaration of a national disaster has been made in response to the hunger that has affected some parts of the country.

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema on Monday declared the prevailing hunger situation in the country a national disaster but the DMMU says this is the preserve of the Republican President.

DMMU Communications Officer Rachael Chama said government with cooperating partners has been responding to the food insecurity situation in the affected parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Ms Chama said the DMMU has released 11,800 metric tonnes of relief food bringing the total bags of 12.5 kg mealie meal distributed in the affected districts across the country since February this year to over 2.2 million bags.

She said the released consignment will be distributed to nine provinces except Copperbelt Province.

Mr Hichilema declared hunger a national disaster at a media briefing and called on well wishers to donate food items towards the cause.

He appealed to President Edgar Lungu to emulate the declaration to further allow the international community to unlock its emergency funds.

