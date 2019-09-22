Chinese Head of Mission to the African Union Mr. Lui Yuxi has refuted recent media assertions that China was putting the Zambian Government under political pressure to pay back loans.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba, at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia, Mr.Liu stated further stated that reports alleging that China was demanding a stake in the running of Zambian mines and other national assets were totally false.

Mr. Yuxi said that negative reports being made about China and Africa were malicious and designed to drive a wedge between the two, adding that China was cooperating with Africa to ensure that countries succeeded in their development agenda.

Mr.Liu noted that Zambia was an important country on the African continent because it played a key role in the regional body SADC and was a member of the African Union Committee called the C10.

Mr. Liu said that China would support Africa’s quest for reforms at the United Nations Security Council.

At the same meeting, Mr. Mwamba said it was unfortunate that the western media was using Africa’s debt owed to China as a weapon to fight China and derail the ambitious infrastructure development plans China was supporting in Africa.

Mr. Mwamba said Zambia only owes China about 30% of loans compared to other loans that the country was servicing with other development partners.

Mr. Mwamba requested the Chinese Government to support President Edgar Lungu’s ambitious infrastructure development program.

Mr Mwamba urged China to fulfil its commitment to complete infrastructure projects approved under the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Mr. Mwamba said that President Lungu’s infrastructure program that had seen the construction of roads, airports, schools and hospitals was instrumental in the development of the country.

Mr. Mwamba further said Zambia would engage the Commission of the African Union and propose projects which would be incorporated on the phase two of the China Africa infrastructure cooperation plan being done jointly with the African Union.

