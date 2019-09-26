The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has cancelled the network and service licences issued to Mobile Broadband Limited trading as Vodafone Zambia Limited.

The cancellation is on the grounds that Vodafone has ceased to fufill the eligibility by not being technically and financially capable of meeting the obligations and the terms and conditions of the licence.

According to ZICTA Board Chairperson Emmanuel Musonda, the decision to cancel the licence was arrived at during a special meeting held on September 12, 2019.

Below is the full Press Release

Statement on cancellation of Network ,Service and Spectrum Licences for mobile Broadband limited

Notice is given to the general public that following the resolution of the Board of the Authority at its Special meeting held on 12th September 2019, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority(Authority) has cancelled the Network and Service Licences issued to Mobile Broadband Limited trading as Vodafone Zambia Limited.The cancellation is on grounds that Mobile Broadband Limited has ceased to fulfil the eligibility requirements under Section 12 of the information and Communication Technologies(ICT) Act No.15 of 2009 by not being technically and financially capable of meeting the obligations and the terms and conditions of the licence. The cancellation shall take effect 30 days from the 20th September 2019.

The cancellation of the licences entails that Mobile Broadband Limited will cease to operate as an Electronic Communication Service and Network Provider under the ICT Act,2009 after the expiry of the thirty day notice.This publication is in line with Section 18(8) of the information and Communication Technologies Act,2009 which obligates the Authority to publish the suspension or cancellation of any licence which was issued under the ICT ACT.Further Notice is given that the frequency bands that were assigned to Mobile Broadband Limited have been withdrawn.

The Authority is aware that the cancellation of the licences held by Mobile Broadband limited comes with great inconvenience to alot of consumers that have subscribed to the network.We expect that Mobile Broadband limited will address all consumer issues as a result of this cancellation.

Issued by Emmanuel M.Musonda

Board Chairperson

