Government has reversed its decision to replace the Value Added Tax with the Sales Tax in the 2020 National Budget.

In the 2019 Budget Address, Government proposed to abolish Value Added Tax and replace it with Sales Tax which was widely rejected by the business community and other stakeholders.

A number of concerns were raised by various stakeholders, which included the cascading effect, negative impact on GDP growth and job losses through elimination of intermediaries in the supply chain.

Announcing the 2020 National Budget, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said based on the consultations undertaken countrywide, Government has decided to maintain the Value Added Tax, but address the compliance and administrative challenges.

Dr Ng’andu said he therefore intends to introduce administrative measures to strengthen enforcement and efficiency of VAT.

He said these measures will include Upgrading the Tax online system for domestic taxes and interface it with customs system to ensure that all claims of refund for import VAT paid to Customs Services during import of goods are validated through systems based controls against data in the customs system; Make it mandatory to use

Electronic Fiscal Devices for VAT and other tax types and facilitate accreditation of Additional EFD distributors and Virtual EFD software suppliers.

Dr Ng’andu said other measures will include limiting input VAT claims by mining companies on diesel to 70 percent from 90 percent; and limiting input VAT claims by mining companies on electricity to 80 percent from 100 percent.

He has further proposed to Zero rate capital equipment and machinery for the mining sector, standard rate ancillary services that are directly linked to the transit of goods through Zambia and Dis-allow claims of VAT on consumables such as stationery, lubricants and spare parts.

Dr Ng’andu said this measure will not apply to businesses for which these consumables are stock in trade.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu has proposed to introduce duty at 10 percent on specified capital equipment and machinery imported by mining companies which are currently duty free or attract 5 percent to raise revenue for the Government and discourage transfer pricing.

He said in order to promote local production of Flexible Intermediate Bulk

Containers and create jobs, he proposed to impose a surtax at the rate of 5 percent on these containers.

Dr Ng’andu has also increased the specific excise duty rate on cigarettes from K240 per mille to K265 per mille further proposing to revise upwards, to cost reflective levels, various fees and fines charged by Government departments effective January 2020.

