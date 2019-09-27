Rejuvenated Mighty Mufulira Wanderers host promoted Kansanshi Dynamos on Saturday at Shinde Stadium in one of the round four matches in 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Going into this match, Kansanshi have performed better than Mighty so far in the season.

Mighty, who collected their first win of the season when beating Nkana 3-2 in Kitwe last Sunday, have three points after posting two losses and one win.

Kansanshi are in the top seven with six points from the first three matches played.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Nkwazi visit bottom side Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka.

Nakambala have lost their first three matches while visitors Nkwazi are armed with six points from three matches played.

FAZ Super Division

28/09/19

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Nakambala Leopards Vs Nkwazi

29/09/19

Kabwe Warriors Vs Buildcon

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana

Green Buffaloes Vs Lusaka Dynamos

NAPSA Stars Vs Red Arrows

