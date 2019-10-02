Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe has expressed concern over the rampant smuggling of maize and Mukula trees into neighbouring countries.
Lieutenant General Sikazwe said Mbala and Mpulungu districts in Northern Province have continued to record high cases of smuggling, of the two commodities.
He however disclosed that government through the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has deployed officers to help monitor the operations and cushion any possible challenges that might arise from the smuggling at the two border towns.
Lt. Gen. Sikazwe said the defense forces are doing everything possible to enhance security at all border points.
The Army Commander noted that enhancing security at all border points will help conserve the craved commodities, for the benefit of the Zambian people.
Lt. Gen. Sikazwe said this when he called on Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje at his office in Kasama yesterday.
And Provincial Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje has called on the Zambia Army to help construct the Lufubu Bridge which links Mbala and Nsama district in Northern Province.
Mr Sipanje said the construction of the bridge at Lufubu River, has the potential to help increase inflow of tourists into Kasaba Bay in Nsama district.
Meanwhile, the Army Commander later paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu at his palace in Mungwi District where the traditional leader commended the defense forces for exhibiting discipline and professionalism in their line of duty.
He said the defense force has continued to lead exemplary lives, both in the community and on official duty.
Mwebashilika leave political talk to the politicians. If they ask you to help in their operation stick to your duty the opinions on smuggling are for Lungu HH and the other members of the smooth talking profession
The Army Commander and the Commander in Chief are surprised by rampant smuggling when they have the powers to stop it.
Very inspiring. What else are they surprised about?
Surely the smuggling of Maize and Mukula Tree has nothing to do with the Army. This is the Role of the Police, Immigration and Customs. A National Army should be used to keep Territorial Security. This Army Commander doesn’t know the Role of the Army vis avis the Role of the Police.We are not at War so the Soldiers should stay in the Barracks and leave Policing to ZPS and other relevant Govt Agencies. This Statement says a lot about the Integrity and Competencies of this Army Commander.