Zambia Army Commander William Sikazwe has expressed concern over the rampant smuggling of maize and Mukula trees into neighbouring countries.

Lieutenant General Sikazwe said Mbala and Mpulungu districts in Northern Province have continued to record high cases of smuggling, of the two commodities.

He however disclosed that government through the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has deployed officers to help monitor the operations and cushion any possible challenges that might arise from the smuggling at the two border towns.

Lt. Gen. Sikazwe said the defense forces are doing everything possible to enhance security at all border points.

The Army Commander noted that enhancing security at all border points will help conserve the craved commodities, for the benefit of the Zambian people.

Lt. Gen. Sikazwe said this when he called on Northern Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje at his office in Kasama yesterday.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje has called on the Zambia Army to help construct the Lufubu Bridge which links Mbala and Nsama district in Northern Province.

Mr Sipanje said the construction of the bridge at Lufubu River, has the potential to help increase inflow of tourists into Kasaba Bay in Nsama district.

Meanwhile, the Army Commander later paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu at his palace in Mungwi District where the traditional leader commended the defense forces for exhibiting discipline and professionalism in their line of duty.

He said the defense force has continued to lead exemplary lives, both in the community and on official duty.

