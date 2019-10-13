Chipolopolo on Sunday wrapped-up their October international duty unbeaten following a 2-2 away draw against Benin in Cotonou.

The result came three days after they were held 1-1 away in Niger on the first stop of their two-match friendly tour of West Africa.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi started ten domestic-based players in today’s game with a clear eye on this Saturdays 2020 CHAN last round, final leg qualifier against eSwatini in Lusaka whom they beat 1-0 away on September 22 in Manzini.

Chiyangi had in the Niger match started the core of the probable’s for next month’s 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against Algeria away on November 14 and Zimbabwe at home during the weekend of November 16.

Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga scored a brace for Chipolopolo in a match Benin rallied twice to snatch a home draw.

Shonga, who was the only foreign-based player in the starting XI, put Chipolopolo ahead in the 21st minute.

But Benin striker Kevin Mounie equalized in the two minutes before the break to send the teams tied into halftime.

Chipolopolo then breathed a sigh of relief in the 67th minute when Sebastian Mwange saved Stephane Sessegnon’s penalty.

Shonga then completed his brace in the 79th minute, and a minute later, Chiyangi brought on South African-born goalkeeper Mwenya from Polokwane City for Mwange to see the 25-year-old make his Chipolopolo debut.

However, Benin midfielder Souleymane Adeoti equalized in stoppage time to deny Chipolopolo an opportunity to end their tour with a victory.

