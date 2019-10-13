Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu Zambia has congratulated Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

President Lungu commended Dr. Abiy for his tireless efforts to bring peace in Ethiopia and the neighbouring states.

President Lungu said Dr. Ahmed joins other notable Africans such as Mr. Albert Luthuli, former President Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who earned the prestigious prize for their work. He said the prize awarded to Dr. Abiy for bringing an end to a 20-year border stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea, was a recognition that Africa can resolve her internal conflicts and challenges using her own home-grown mechanisms.

He said the recognition of Dr. Abiy by the Nobel Committee will encourage other African leaders to pursue Peace and Security as a foremost priority.

President Lungu said it was commendable that the peace, security and stability that Dr. Ahmed was pursuing in the region was a foundation for both his economic and democratic reforms he has undertaken in Ethiopia that would help deliver national development.

This is contained in a letter of congratulations written to Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia by the President.

