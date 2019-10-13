Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu Zambia has congratulated Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
President Lungu commended Dr. Abiy for his tireless efforts to bring peace in Ethiopia and the neighbouring states.
President Lungu said Dr. Ahmed joins other notable Africans such as Mr. Albert Luthuli, former President Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who earned the prestigious prize for their work. He said the prize awarded to Dr. Abiy for bringing an end to a 20-year border stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea, was a recognition that Africa can resolve her internal conflicts and challenges using her own home-grown mechanisms.
He said the recognition of Dr. Abiy by the Nobel Committee will encourage other African leaders to pursue Peace and Security as a foremost priority.
President Lungu said it was commendable that the peace, security and stability that Dr. Ahmed was pursuing in the region was a foundation for both his economic and democratic reforms he has undertaken in Ethiopia that would help deliver national development.
This is contained in a letter of congratulations written to Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia by the President.
I wonder how Lungu feels knowing he would never ever get nominated for such accolades.
There are other awards he would win hands done. This is not one of them.
Ethiopia’s prime minister is a thoughtful young leader who wants to make a difference. Even Ethiopians hv never known someone like him.
Ba Edgar also need resign so we can have a Noble Peace winning president.
Here what you should know:
The guy in picture with Ba Edgar resigned as Prime Minister, unexpectedly.
There was no one ready to take over.
Election was called at short notice.
Muhammed, a young soldier (40 these days is young), took off uniform to go campaign.
He won elections.
He started opening prisons, and let all UPND supporters out.
and so on and so….
I forgot to add this: I hope he doesn’t get corrupted by some of his seniors in the AU. He ought to know wht company to avoid.
Please lungu do not dent this good moment with your dirty congratulations. Only great moral upright men win such awards . Not drug dealers who have failed their people but continue to misuse public resources with impunity. Remind me of my ex who was zambian mixed race. She was a toxic element in my life and glad I left that ticking bomb. My white wife is nobel prize that I am proud of .I love her
