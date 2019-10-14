Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Hon. Dr. Martin Malama has challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to come out clearly on statements attributed to him, as being part of the African Liberal Network, which promotes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) rights.

Dr. Malama has challenged Mr. Hichilema, to clearly state whether or not he is part of the organization rather than accusing people of politicking whenever they raise the issue.

“Look him straight in the eyes and ask him whether he is not part of the African Liberal Network.” Dr. Malama stated.

Speaking when he featured on the Patriotic Front’s weekly Interactive Forum, Dr. Malama urged the Nation to be weary of organizations such as those “allegedly” sponsoring the UPND they could distort the morals of the country’s future generations.

Dr. Malama lamented that it was against the Zambian laws and nature, men could have sex with each other and women in the same manner.

And Deputy government Chief Whip Hon. Tutwa Ngulube indicated that Mr. Hichilema, may not state whether he could be part of the Organization because they come with so many incentives like Elections Funding.

The Patriotic Front Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda also challenged Mr. Hichilema and his senior party officials to clearly state their position and Stance on the organization.

He said if they were part of the organization, the best they could do is tell Zambians that they have pulled out of the organization.

