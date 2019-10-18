Aggrey Chiyangi has issued a rallying call to his boys ahead of Saturday’s 2020 CHAN final round, last leg qualifier against eSwatini at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo heads into the match leading 1-0 from the first leg played on September 22 in Manzini.

Victory will see Zambia secure an unprecedented third successive CHAN qualification spot after missing the 2011 and 2014 tournaments following their third place finish at the inaugural tournament hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in 2009.

“The game on Saturday is very important and one thing you have to realize is we have not yet qualified,” Chiyangi said.

“Winning on Saturday is what will make us qualify to the CHAN tournament.

“I expect the best; I want all the players to give the best.

“We just have to give the best because we are not yet through. We haven’t yet qualified so we have to make sure at home that we give the best as a team.”

The match will also mark Chiyangi’s tenth game in interim charge of Chipolopolo since March after his predecessor Sven Vandenbroeck‘s contract was not extended.

Meanwhile, Chiyangi is so far unbeaten in all his last nine games, a very rare feat for a Chipolopolo coach in recent memory, with a record of four wins and five draws.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]