Red Arrows head to Shinde Stadium in Mufulira this Saturday looking to consolidate their stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division log.

The 2004 champions have made their best start to a season since 2011 when they finished second.

Arrows is currently one of only two unbeaten sides this season with four wins and a draw with 13 points.

Defending champions Zesco United, who are second, and they enjoy a one hundred record from four matches with a game in hand on

12 points.

On Saturday, Arrows visit nine-time champions Mighty Mufulira Wanderers who are currently third from bottom at number 16 with just 3 points from their opening five matches that they have sandwiched with two defeats on each side of that 3-2 away win over Nkana on September 22.

Those defeats have led to the sacking of Elijah Chikwanda and he has been replaced by former club hero Anderson Phiri who won two league titles as a player at Shinde in 1995 and 1996.

Victory will see Arrows move to 16 points, four more than Zesco who only play on Sunday away in Lusaka against Green Buffaloes in a lunchtime kickoff at Sunset Stadium.

Third placed Forest Rangers, who have 11 points, are also away in Lusaka on Sunday to play Zanaco in the late kickoff of the Sunset Stadium doubleheader.

2019/20 FAZ Super Division

Week Seven

19/10/2019

Kabwe Warriors-Nkana

Kansanshi Dynamos-Lusaka Dynamos

Mufulira Wanderers-Red Arrows

Nakambala Leopards-Buildcon

Power Dynamos-Nkwazi

Mufulira Wanderers-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

20/10/2019

Napsa Stars-Green Eagles

13h00: Green Buffaloes-Zesco United

15h00: Zanaco-Forest Rangers

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]