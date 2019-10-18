Zambia on Friday reached the final of the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship after thumping holders Angola 2-0 in the semi-final at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Second half goals by Rickson Ng’ambi and Moses Mulenga sent Zambia to the final.

Junior Chipolopolo will face Mozambique in Sunday’s 14h30 kickoff final at Mpira Stadium.

Mozambique advanced to the final after edging Eswatini 1-0 in the other semi-final played on Friday morning.

Zambia last won this competition in 2017.

Meanwhile, Eswatini and Angola contest the third and fourth match at 11h00 on Sunday.

