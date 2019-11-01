Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that the Access to Information Bill once enacted will stiffen punishment for people who publish false information.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, also said that the government would proceed to put in place a Self-Regulation Mechanism for journalists, adding that journalists have failed to meet the deadline to present their own Self-Regulation Mechanism.

Mrs. Siliya said this in parliament when she made a Policy Statement on the Ministry of Information budget.

