Chipolopolo are at full house in Blida ahead of Thursday’s first game in the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers against their hosts and defending champions Algeria.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side arrived in Algiers on Sunday but eight more players completed the set-up after Monday mornings’ first day of training in Algeria.

The TP Mazembe trio of Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape and Nathan Sinkala all arrived on Monday.

They were joined in camp by the five South African based call-ups who included new boy and Polokwane City goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe.

The South African-born goalkeeper earned his first cap last month in a 2-2 away friendly against Benin on October 13 in Cotonou.

Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarus Kambole and Mwape Musonda from Black Leopards completed the last arrivals on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chiyangi said they were looking forward to facing the African champions on November 14.

“I think when you look at the caliber of players that we have, these are all seasoned players,” Chiyangi said.

“They are those that are playing outside Zambia who are regulars at their clubs and those based at home who also play at their clubs; meaning that intimidation, for now, I don’t think will come in.”

