Striker Fashion Sakala says they are no excuses but to beat Nigeria in Tuesdays critical Group B match at the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Zambia seek their first win of the tournament after kicking off their campaign on November 9 with a 0-0 draw against South Africa in Cairo.

Fashion missed that match due to a club commitment in Belgium and arrived on the eve of the game against Nigeria.

The striker is also Zambia’s top scorer in the U23 AFCON qualifiers with four goals.

“I really feel good, I was really looking forward to meeting my team mates,” Fashion said.

“I was not happy that I missed the first game, I think it was very important for us. We were supposed to win that game, but I understand, because they fought very hard.

“But it is normal and it was better for us to get a draw.

“But now, it is time to fight harder and we are looking forward to the game against Nigeria.

“I think we just have to win it, they are no excuses, we just have to work hard and win that game.”

Meanwhile, opponents Nigeria also come into the game under massive pressure after losing 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group B game on November 9.

Another defeat could just the defending U23 AFCON champion’s bow out of the tournament with a match to spare.

