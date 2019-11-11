Zanaco will on Tuesday morning know their group stage opponents in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup when the league phase draws for Africa’s second tier club competition are made in Cairo.

Zanaco are returning to group stage action for the first time since 2017 when they competed in the CAF Champions League.

This will be the Lusaka clubs third league stage appearance after making their group round debut in the 2010 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zanaco are also one of two Zambian club’s to qualify to this seasons league round of continental football competition together with perennial flag-bearer Zesco United who are campaigning in the CAF Champions League.

Sixteen teams will be placed in four groups of four for the league round of the competition that will kick off on December 1.

HUSA Agadir of Morocco, who reached last seasons quarterfinals and who eliminated Zanaco’s compatriots Green Eagles this term, are in the draws together with San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire whom Nkana eliminated from last season’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage.

Headlining the draws are 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up RS Berkane of Morocco who lost on penalties to Egyptian giants Zamalek in last season’s final.

Also in the draw are debutants and ambitious Egyptian side Pyramids who have spent big over the last two seasons to try and break the domestic duopoly of Al Ahly and Zamalek.

2012 runners-up Djoliba of Mali and Horoya from Guinea are familiar opponents after previous encounters with Zesco over the last ten years.

Zanaco are also one of two clubs from the COSAFA zone heading into the draws together with Bidvest Wits who have never played Zambian opposition in continental football.

QUALIFIED TEAMS:

Al Masry, Pyramids (Egypt), HUSA, RS Berkane (Morocco), Enyimba, Rangers (Nigeria), Paradou (Algeria), ESAE (Benin), San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire), Motema Pembe (DR Congo), Horoya (Guinea), Al Nasr (Libya), Djoliba (Mali), Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Bidvest Wits (South Africa) and Zanaco (Zambia)

WEEKEND SCORECARD

2019/2020 FAZ Super Division

Week 8

09/11/2019

Power 1 (Christian Ntouba 53′)-Buildcon 1(Eric Kabulo 69′)

Napsa 3 (Collins Sikombe 5′, Laudit Mavugo 56′ 60′)-KYSA 0

Mighty 1(Mise Katente 52′)-Eagles 2(Gozon Mutale 71′, Hosea Silwimba 75′)

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

09/11/2019

Windhoek

Namibia 0 Zambia 2(Emmanuel Chabula 45′ ? ‘)

ZAMBIA XI: Mulenga, Zulu, Chilongoshi, L.Banda, A.Chama, Katema, K.Kapumbu, C.Zulu, Shamende, Chabula, Chaibela

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

09/11/2019

Jesse Were (Zesco):10

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):6

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):5

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):4

Elias Maguri(Nakambala Leopards):4

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):4

Martin Dzilah (Lumwana):3

Daniel Chama (KYSA):3

Emmanuel Manda(Lumwana Radiants):3

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):3

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):3

Emmanuel Phiri (Kansanshi):3

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):3

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):3

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):3

Gozon Mutale(Green Eagles):2

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars) :2

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):2

Jimmy Ndhlovu(Kabwe Warriors):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes) :2

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United):2

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):2

Danny Silavwe (Napsa Stars):2

Babe Basile(Lusaka Dynamos):2

Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco):2

Evans Musonda(Red Arrows):2

Patrick Ilongo(Forest Rangers):2

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):2

Royd Alfonso (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Junior Zulu(Nakambala):2

Jeff Banda (Nkwazi):2

Charles Zulu (Zanaco):2

Alidor Kayembe(Buildcon):2

Biramahire Abeddy (Buildcon):2

Kwame Attrum (Mufulira Wanderers):2

Ian Sililo(KYSA):2

Roger Kola (Zanaco):2

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):2*

Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars) :1

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles) :1

Mise Katende(Mufulira Wanderers) :1

Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos) :1

Eric Kabulo (Buildcon) :1

Dominic Chanda(Kabwe Warriors):1

Moses Phiri (Buildcon) :1

Rahim Osumanu (Mufulira Wanderers) :1

Felix Nyaende (Kabwe Warriors):1

Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):1

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Stephen Kabamba(Green Buffaloes):1

Moro Ameru (KYSA):1

Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):1

Laurent Muma (Forest Rangers):1

Marvin Jere(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Moussa Lemisa(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Clement Mwape (Zesco):1

Umaru Kasumba (Zesco):1

Quadri Kola (Zesco):1

Martin Kayuwa(Power Dynamos):1

Lazarus Zulu(Kansanshi):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Peter Mwangani(Forest Rangers):1

Moonga Chilimba (Buffaloes):1

Leonard Mulenga(Buffaloes):1

Felix Bulaya (Nakambala):1

Joseph Mwandilila(Green Eagles):1

Norbet Chisala (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Chisenga Lukwemba(Nakambala):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Green Eagles):1

Tresor Ilunga(KYSA):1

Derrick Mwansa (Kabwe Warriors):1

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1

Andrew Tololwa (Red Arrows): 1

Linos Makwaza Jnr(Power):1

Obeddy Masumbuko (Nkana):1

Thomas Banda(Napsa): 1

Davies Kamanga(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Simon Nkhata (Napsa Stars):1

Ali Sadiki(Kabwe Warriors):1

Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):1

Benson Sakala(Power Dynamos):1

Chitiya Mususu(Zanaco):1

Isaac Ngoma (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Enock Sabamukumana(Zesco):1

Erick Chomba (Nkwazi):1

Chanida Zulu (Lumwana):1

John Ngoma(Nakambala):1

INTERNATIONAL

09/11/2019

Senior:

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):6

Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates):2

Cletus Chama (Simba SC,Tanzania):1

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):1

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):1

Willy Stephanus(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):1

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):1

Austin Banda(Napsa Stars):1

Harun Shakava (Nkana):1

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1

Fredrick Mulambia(Power Dynamos):1

*Denotes an own-goal

