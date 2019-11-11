The decision by Felix Mutati not to appeal the November 5th High Court ruling which declared Dr Nevers Mumba as legitimate President of the MMD has not been well received by some party members.

Mr Mutati yesterday indicated after attending a Church Service at the Reformed Church in Kafue that he will not appeal the High Court ruling to allow the party to heal from the squabbles that have affected its growth in the last three years.

But Muchinga Constituency MMD Member of Parliament Howard Kunda says Mr Mutati cannot as an individual decide to quit the fight for MMD Presidency.

Mr Kunda says the decision by Mr Mutati to quit must be a collective decision as he did not impose himself as the opposition party leader.

He told Serenje Radio that party members are on the ground consulting the masses on the way forward regarding the position.

And MMD Member Gaston Sichilima says no one is mandated to announce the closure of the case adding that an appeal is more likely.

Mr. Sichilima says wide consultations are still ongoing.

Yesterday, the Lusaka MMD District Executive called on Mr. Mutati and Mr. Nakachinda to appeal the Lusaka High court ruling.

District Secretary, Reuben Mambwe said the committee and the seven Constituencies have also resolved to disown Dr. Mumba.

Last week, MMD President Nevers Mumba challenged Members of Parliament that are not willing to work with him to resign following a High Court judgment that declared him President of the former ruling party.

Dr. Mumba, however, said that he is willing to work and support MPs including supporters of the losing President Felix Mutati.

He said he will not force anyone to stay in the party if they are not willing to work with him and the party will be willing to go for bye-elections.

[Read 187 times, 187 reads today]