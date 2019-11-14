Zambia U23 striker Patson Daka admits they have a herculean battle to beat the odds this Friday in order for them keep their Olympic qualifying dreams alive at the ongoing 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Zambia are battling to stay alive at the 2019 U23 AFCON after losing 3-1 to Nigeria in Cairo on Tuesday in their penultimate Group B match after kicking off the tournament with a 0-0 draw against South Africa on November 9.

That result left Zambia bottom of Group B on 1 point from two games and they must now beat Cote d’Ivoire on November 15 and then count on a helping hand from Group B leaders South Africa in the other simultaneous kickoff against Nigeria.

Cote d’Ivoire are third on 3 points, tied with second placed Nigeria while South Africa have 4 points.

“Well, I am very much disappointed. We did our best in order to get the three points unfortunately it did go our way,” Patson said and who also scored Zambia’s lone goal in that match.

“Everyone knew how important this game was and how the three points would have changed the situation but, nevertheless, we have to learn from what we have not done well in this game and we move into the next game.

“For now, we have to concentrate on the last game. We have to aim for maximum points and what we need to do is just to get the three points but we don’t know what will come tomorrow because fate will decide our stay.”

