Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says if the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was serious about dialogue, he should have written to the PF Secretariat.

Hon Mwila stated that the PF has always been willing to dialogue but that Mr. Hichilema has always found excuses with conditions.

He indicated that Mr. Hichilema can NOT summon the Head of State who is also President of the ruling Patriotic Front for a meeting through the media.

Hon Mwila also said the party is happy that President Lungu is ‘game’ to contest on the PF ticket in 2021.

The ruling party Chief Executive Officer further stated that the PF Government has put Agriculture at the top of its agenda for Economic Diversification and will therefore continue supporting eligible farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Hon Mwila said timely distribution of inputs across the country is underway with the direct input supply model targeting 60% of the one million eligible beneficiary farmers.

He said the remainder of the 40% of the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the E-Voucher System.

He said this in Lusaka at the PF Secretariat when he addressed the media on the outcomes of the Central Committee meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2019.

Hon Mwila also disclosed that the PF Central Committee examined various challenges facing citizens across the country including the climate change induced power deficit, drought and high mealie meal prices.

The Secretary General further disclosed that for the Milenge Council Chairperson by-election in Luapula Province, the party’s adopted candidate is Mr. Benny Chola Mibenge, while the Campaign Manager is Hon Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who will be deputised by Hon Anthony Kasandwe of Bangweulu Constituency and Hon Anthony Malama from Nchelenge Constituency.

