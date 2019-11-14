Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says if the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was serious about dialogue, he should have written to the PF Secretariat.
Hon Mwila stated that the PF has always been willing to dialogue but that Mr. Hichilema has always found excuses with conditions.
He indicated that Mr. Hichilema can NOT summon the Head of State who is also President of the ruling Patriotic Front for a meeting through the media.
Hon Mwila also said the party is happy that President Lungu is ‘game’ to contest on the PF ticket in 2021.
The ruling party Chief Executive Officer further stated that the PF Government has put Agriculture at the top of its agenda for Economic Diversification and will therefore continue supporting eligible farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).
Hon Mwila said timely distribution of inputs across the country is underway with the direct input supply model targeting 60% of the one million eligible beneficiary farmers.
He said the remainder of the 40% of the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the E-Voucher System.
He said this in Lusaka at the PF Secretariat when he addressed the media on the outcomes of the Central Committee meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2019.
Hon Mwila also disclosed that the PF Central Committee examined various challenges facing citizens across the country including the climate change induced power deficit, drought and high mealie meal prices.
The Secretary General further disclosed that for the Milenge Council Chairperson by-election in Luapula Province, the party’s adopted candidate is Mr. Benny Chola Mibenge, while the Campaign Manager is Hon Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who will be deputised by Hon Anthony Kasandwe of Bangweulu Constituency and Hon Anthony Malama from Nchelenge Constituency.
So what conclusions did the CC reach on electricity & high mealie prices & what the party should do about it. When will the country get relief?
He is a time waster.
Is it the Party Secretary General to be giving statistics and Government programme information. Don’t accost me as I don’t know all his positions as am not in the country. I f he is not at MOA then its totally inappropriate as it shows there is no separation from PF and Government and money management.
This is how you get a cadre to instruct the BOZ chief what to do. I may be wrong. Nice day Zambia
Dialogue is a waste of time.
Stop worrying your beautiful selves over this h². He is up to no good.
Dialogue with h² over what?
Fwebabemba tutila “Uupanfiwe eulwa ne cibi”
PF is on the fast lane to develop this thing.
Leave all those procrastinators and wanna feel important characters behind with their conditions, preconditions and gymnastics over a simple excercise like just talking.
What cheek,an ordinary opposition captain summoning a President? Chiyobo….!
It’s pressure from his neo-colonialist funders-they want results. The highly funded “armageddon” didn’t achieve its desired effect of a revolution and reducing Lungu’s popularity as by-elections have indicated. Bill 10 is in full flight as the president reiterated in his press briefing and that numbers are there to finalise it. This exposes Sammy the plunderer as he looks incapable, in the process, he is making erratic and haphazard decisions to try to impress his funders.
Mwila, What are you doing about the free-falling Kwacha which closed at K14.07 to a USD yesterday? And this free fall comes after the uninspiring Presser! You can cheat Zambians but you can’t cheat the Kwacha! Trying to make a mountain of HH’s political incompetence is a waste of time. He may be politically incompetent but he is surely in tune with the state of the economy and has what PF doesn’t seem to have at the moment to turnaround the deteriorating economy as evidenced by the Presser! Remember that what you focus on grows! If you focus on the Economy, it will grow. Similarly, if you focus on HH, he will grow and unseat you! Why don’t you humble yourselves and call for an Indaba on the ailing Economy and invite Double H and all economists? A bad economy is bad for all regardless of…
A bad economy is bad for all regardless of political affiliation! With businesses dying due to power deficit, it can’t be business as usual! The mini sporadic riots you see in Lusaka is the beginning of things to come if you don’t pay attention to the Economy! UmuZambian temunobe when the Economy is bad!