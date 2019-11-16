

Government has urged drivers not to join the illegal work stoppage initiated by a selection of truck drivers.

Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya said government through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has already commenced meetings with sector unions, in order to put in place a joint council, to establish the specific conditions of service required.

In the Statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Mr Kafwaya said Petroleum Truckers Association of Zambia has already put in place measures that provide self-regulation for improved conditions of service for its members.

Mr Kafwaya stated that the Union Leaders should disassociate themselves from such illegal acts, to avoid being in conflict with the efforts that government is putting in place to improve conditions of service for drivers.

“I am aware that Petroleum Truckers Association of Zambia has put in place measures that provides self-regulation for improved conditions of service for drivers from its members. I urge driver union leaders to dissociate themselves from such illegal acts to avoid negating the efforts that government is putting in place to improve the conditions of service for drivers,” he stressed.

The Minister further called on the truck owners to pay better salaries to their workers, while the process of developing industry specific conditions is being concluded and finalized by government.

Mr Kafwaya called on aggrieved drivers to report to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, all employers that perpetuate bad conditions of service to the drivers so that appropriate action is taken.

He further urged the police to deal with lawlessness, should there be individuals that intend to disturb the peaceful operations of the transport sector.

The Transport and Communications Minister appealed to all truck drivers to report for work and move the economy forward, in order to avoid loss of business and jobs in the transport sector.

