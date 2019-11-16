President Edgar Lungu has emphasized the need to expand the nurses and midwives training institutions, in order to produce adequate health professionals in the country.

President Lungu notes that human capital development is key to universal health coverage and a cornerstone in the delivery of health services countrywide.

ZANIS reports that the President was speaking during the commissioning of St. Joseph School of Nursing and Midwifery, at Lumezi Mission Hospital in Lumezi district, Eastern Province.

The Head of State echoed the government’s intentions to recruit 30,000 healthcare workers by 2021.

And President Lungu has further reiterated the government’s commitment towards working with the church, to uplift the lives of the people in the country, adding that both the church and government serve the same constituents in providing social services.

He observed that the Catholic Church in Eastern Province is not only growing spiritually, but is also supporting the uplifting of vulnerable communities, through the provision of health and education services.

He added that positively responded to the request by the church for human resources by deploying eight nursing and Midwifery graduates.

President Lungu also expressed delight that Lumezi Mission Hospital which started as a rural health centre has undergone various stages, to be a first level referral hospital with a bed capacity of 170.

He stated that the college has already been gazzetted and the process of creating its structure through the public service management, is underway.

President Lungu has since implored the college administration to prepare for the commencement of other programmes such as public health nursing.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the commissioning of the college shows President Lungu’s political will to achieving universal health coverage as outlined in the government’s developmental agenda.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu commended government for the developments that have taken place in the health sector, in the region.

Mr Zulu said a number of health facilities have been constructed in various parts of the province.

He however, stated that Lumezi hospital, which is the only referral hospital in the district, requires an ambulance, as it services 29 other health facilities.

And Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata, George Lungu has pledged to corporate and supplement government efforts in providing social services to people in Eastern Province.

Bishop Lungu says the Catholic Church is aware of the many challenges that society is faced with, with regards to education and health, especially in underserviced areas.

He said this in a speech read for him by Auxiliary Bishop, Benjamin Phiri.

Bishop Lungu also commended government for supporting the growth of Lumezi Mission Hospital which he said started as a rural health centre, and eventually become a first level hospital which now has a nursing school.

He stated that the demand for more health services due to the growing population in the area, led to the construction of the nursing school.

