The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Mbala district has welcomed and supported the endorsement of President Edgar Lungu’s candidature for the 2021 general elections.

The PF officials registered their support when they conducted a solidarity march past along the President Avenue before gathering outside the ZANIS offices in Mbala today.

And speaking after the march past, Mbala district PF chairlady, Matildah Makungo predicted that President Lungu will win the 2021 general elections.

Mrs. Makungo said Dr. Lungu has exhibited good governance adding that the President’s vision is to transform Zambia into a better country.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Makungo has called for unity among PF members in all the wards, constituencies and districts.

And Mbala deputy mayor, Aaron Chungu said the PF is ready to face the opposition in the political field without fear or favour during the 2021 general election.

