The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Mbala district has welcomed and supported the endorsement of President Edgar Lungu’s candidature for the 2021 general elections.
The PF officials registered their support when they conducted a solidarity march past along the President Avenue before gathering outside the ZANIS offices in Mbala today.
And speaking after the march past, Mbala district PF chairlady, Matildah Makungo predicted that President Lungu will win the 2021 general elections.
Mrs. Makungo said Dr. Lungu has exhibited good governance adding that the President’s vision is to transform Zambia into a better country.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Makungo has called for unity among PF members in all the wards, constituencies and districts.
And Mbala deputy mayor, Aaron Chungu said the PF is ready to face the opposition in the political field without fear or favour during the 2021 general election.
The fear the Little Boy has held for years is coming to pass! He will NEVER be a president in our lifetime or next. He is UNELECTABLE! Let’s develop this thing Mr. President! You have done a great job and little boys are jealousy.
Fine, let him be your presidential candidate but forget about him being Republican President after 2021 elections. Never again should Zambians make a mistake of voting into power absolute clueless characters like they did in 2011 and 2015/2016. If Lungu wins in 2021 there will be no country to talk about. They will move the central bank’s role of printing money to state house and Kaiser Zulu will be Director-Currency. Then the spending galore will follow