U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote says he is personally horrified with the sentencing of two men, who had a consensual relationship, to 15 years imprisonment for “crimes against the order of nature.
In a statement, Ambassador Foote says government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution while political cadres can beat innocent citizens for expressing their opinions with no consequences.
He said poachers can kill numerous elephants, and sell their tusks, and face a maximum of only five years imprisonment in Zambia.
And the American Envoy says such decisions like the oppressive sentencing, do untold damage to Zambia’s international reputation by demonstrating that human rights in Zambia are not a universal guarantee.
He said such sentences perpetuate persecution against disenfranchised groups and minorities, such as people from other tribes or political affiliations, albinos, the disabled, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and anyone who is deemed “different.”
Homosexuality is an act contrary to the order of nature. And more importantly it is a sin. But the punishment is excessive. Like the girl who was jailed 18yrs for a marijuana offence. Meantime real criminals like Kaizer, Kampyongo, chitotela, chilufya sturdy mwale moonga, lusambo etc are roaming the streets driving expensive cars and living in palaces.
These criminals are far more guilty than these two homosexuals and they should be locked up for a minimum of 30years.
thank you for the suggestion, let these save the sentence as we revisit the outdated stance and our obsolete legislation.
US ambassador, this is Zambia where we respect the order of nature. Pease keep your feelings of being horrified to yourself
Though the Punishment is Excessive for first offenders, the Judgement in itself is unblemished because the act is illegal in Zambia. Had the Judge given a different Verdict people would be on his throat saying his Judgement is encouraging Homosexuality in Zambia.
Bravo judge bravo tizigwila chabe ma styopeti aba