U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote says he is personally horrified with the sentencing of two men, who had a consensual relationship, to 15 years imprisonment for “crimes against the order of nature.

In a statement, Ambassador Foote says government officials can steal millions of public dollars without prosecution while political cadres can beat innocent citizens for expressing their opinions with no consequences.

He said poachers can kill numerous elephants, and sell their tusks, and face a maximum of only five years imprisonment in Zambia.

And the American Envoy says such decisions like the oppressive sentencing, do untold damage to Zambia’s international reputation by demonstrating that human rights in Zambia are not a universal guarantee.

He said such sentences perpetuate persecution against disenfranchised groups and minorities, such as people from other tribes or political affiliations, albinos, the disabled, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and anyone who is deemed “different.”

