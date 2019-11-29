Green Eagles head to Kitwe this Saturday hoping to spoil another party when they visit in-form Nkana in a 2019/20 FAZ Super Division Week 13 fixture at Nkana Stadium.

The match comes a week after they halted defending champions and current leaders Zesco United’s nine game winning start to the campaign with a 0-0 away draw in Ndola.

Now sixth positioned Eagles have Nkana in their scopes who are quietly enjoying a six-match unbeaten run with four straight wins after two draws.

“We will take it as any other game; we don’t want to put pressure on the players, “Eagles Coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

“If everything goes well according to plan we will get the three points. We are going to be cautious.”

Chiyangi has reason to be wary.

Eagles are unbeaten against Nkana in their last two games with a win and draw in the 2019 transitional season.

The highlight saw Eagles crush Nkana 4-1 away in Kitwe in April so memories are still fresh as the prospect of a backlash looms.

Meanwhile, in Mazabuka, second placed Napsa Stars have a chance to cut Zesco United’s lead from four to one point as they visit Nakambala Leopards.

Leaders and champions Zesco are out of local league action owing to their CAF Champions League commitment this weekend.

Napsa are coming from a 3-2 win over Zanaco in Lusaka on the weekend Nakambala lost 2-0 at Power Dynamos.

Nakambala coached by Zeddy Saileti are third bottom with seven points from 11 games played.

FAZ Super Division

Week 13

30-11-19

Kabwe Youth Vs Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors Vs Mufulira Wanderers

Nkana Vs Green Eagles

Lumwana Radiants Vs Power Dynamos

Nakambala Leopards Vs NAPSA Stars

ZANACO Vs Green Buffaloes

01-12-19

Forest Rangers Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Buildcon Vs Lusaka Dynamos

08-01-20

Nkwazi Vs ZESCO United

