Beston Chambeshi was on Friday unveiled as Kansanshi Dynamos head coach after signing a two-year contract with the promoted FAZ Super Division side.

Former Nkana coach Chambeshi has replaced Israel Mwanza, who has been demoted to the role of assistant coach.

Kansanshi chairman Mark Silimi unveiled Chambeshi to the media and players during a ceremony in Solwezi.

‘I think it is the right decision for the club. The gentlemen we are unveiling this morning is one who is going to add value to the team,’ Silimi said.

Chambeshi, who resigned as Nkana coach two weeks ago, is pleased to join Kansanshi,

‘I am happy to be here at Kansanshi Dynamos. I have been following this team for some time. It is a good team,’ Chambeshi said.

The Zambia Under-23 Coach’s reign at Kansanshi starts on Saturday with a league match against Kabwe Warriors at home in Solwezi.

‘It is an important game for us against Kabwe Warriors. I can assure you we are going to put up a good fight,’ he said.

Kansanshi are placed 12th in the league with 13 points from 13 matches played.

