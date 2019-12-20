Former Chipolopolo and Under-20 midfielder William Njobvu is pleased with the performance of junior national teams this year.

The Under-23 qualified for the Africa Cup in Egypt where they suffered an early exit.

Both the Under-20 and 17 won the junior 2019 COSAFA Championships.

Njobvu, who is now playing for Nkwazi and a member of George Lwandamina’s 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup team that reached the last 16, says he wants the youngsters to continue developing their careers by seeking more game time.

‘It is good and exciting to see the Under-17, 20 and 23s performances. Regardless of what the Senor Team is going through now we can be hopeful that we have a future national team,’ he said.

‘We need to nature, protect, mentor, guide them (players). We need to help these players remain on their two feet,’ Njobvu said.

The former Israel based player is advising the youngsters to be patient.

‘Do not rush into signing contracts. Be patient and go step by step. Most importantly they should go to teams where they will be playing football,’ Njobvu said.

‘The more football you play the more you are guaranteed development as a football player,’ he said.

Njobvu played for Lusaka Dynamos before joining Israeli side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona in 2009 and later featured for Beitar Tel Aviv Ramla in the Liga Leumit.

Prior to joining Nkwazi, Njobvu played for Power Dynamos, National Assembly and Kabwe Warriors.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]