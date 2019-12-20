Zesco United seek a remedy to their two-match losing run this Saturday when they hosts struggling Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Week 14 fixtures comes seven days after Zesco were beaten 1-0 away Nkana in the big Copperbelt derby in Kitwe.

That defeat not only ended Zesco unbeaten start to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign but also handed George Lwandamina’s side their second successive competitive loss this term.

This follows 1-0 home loss in a CAF Champions League Group A match to TP Mazembe of DR Congo on December 7.

But Lwandamina was very philosophical about Zesco state of mind heading into Saturday’s home date against KYSA.

“In football, they are seasons. We came from a harvesting season where we went nine games without a loss or draw but now we have this season again in which we are not yielding good results,” Lwandamina said.

“It is not that we are playing badly, no, but we are still the doing everything the same but the chances we used to have we are not having them.

“But we will still keep on working and will not leave any stone unturned, we will keep trying.”

Zesco know they must win this weekend or will surrender top spot to Napsa Stars who are tied with them on 28 points but only second on goal difference and are at home against struggling Lumwana Radiants.

Furthermore, Zesco need a confidence boosting result before they host Zamalek on December 28 in a match –day-three Group A fixture in Ndola.

However, the pressure is also on third from bottom KYSA who come into the game with two significant results at home where they beat debutants Kansanshi Dynamos 3-2 on December 14 and drew 1-1 against third placed Red Arrows on November30.

But it will still be an uphill battle for KYSA this weekend despite their stubborn display against Zesco home and away in the 2018 season but still failed to pick a point against the defending champions.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 14

21/12/2019

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

15h00: Zesco United -Kabwe Youth Football Academy

-Independence Stadium, Choma

15h00: Green Eagles-Nkwazi

-Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

15h00: Napsa Stars-Lumwana Radiants

-Edwin Emboela Stadium, Lusaka

15h00: Green Buffaloes-Nakambala Leopards

-Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

15h00: Red Arrows-Buildcon

-Shinde Stadium, Mufulira

15h00: Mufulira Wanderers-Zanaco

-National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Forest Rangers

-Independence Stadium, Solwezi

15h00: Kansanshi Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors

22/12/2019

-Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe

15h00: Power Dynamos-Nkana

