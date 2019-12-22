State House has said that President Edgar Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the death of a Solwezi woman in a tragic accident involving a Police Service vehicle on Saturday.
According to a statement released to the media by his Press Aide, Mr. Isaac Chipampe, the President said that he had learned of the accident with extreme sadness.
“Death of any kind is regrettable. But death arising from an accident and involving a young person is deeply saddening,” said the President.
President Lungu said he is grieving with the bereaved family.
“At this moment my thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said.
And President Lungu wished the other victim of the accident quick recovery.
Yaba, kwati bufi. Lungu sure use your brain iwe
This moron uses 30 vehicles in his motorcade (Ambulance included like a dictator) as if he is US President who is a marked man on top of that there is a police officer dispatched from Lusaka to cover every junction on this route from the airport, this is the cost of Lungu’s working visits very weekend.
Tarino Orange
I agree,if the president will be making unproductive tours of the country,literally every week,even when he jnows the country is broke,these are the results. Lusaka people maybe aware about presidential motorcade,those in far flung areas may not be.So apart from wasting resources these are some of the consequences, why he fails to work in State House while insisting that he deserves another 5 years beats me.The man is totally lost,no sense of presence,nor is he showing any leadership nor statesmanship.