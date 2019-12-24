Green Eagles have failed to jump to third place on the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division table following an away loss at Lusaka Dynamos on Christmas Eve at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Dynamos beat the 2019 transitional season runners-up 1-0 in a rescheduled Week 10 fixture hand the visitors their second league defeat of the campaign.

Baba Basile struck in the 25th minute when he turned in an Emmanuel Habasimbi assist to record his fifth league goal of the season.

The result ended Eagles eleven-match unbeaten run since losing their first game on September 8 in a 2-0 away loss, also in Lusaka, at Zanaco.

Eagles stay put at number six on 24 points, one behind third placed Forest Rangers and are seven points adrift of Napsa Stars and leaders Zesco United who are tied on 31 points.

Dynamos are up one notch from 12th to eleventh after halting a three -match winless run on 16 points from fourteen games played.

