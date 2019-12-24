Zanaco left for Benin on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup Group B away date against ESAE.

The 18-member team left Lusaka on Tuesday afternoon for Cotonou via Addis Ababa.

“We are going there to try and get an outright win and I think from what we have seen in training, the team is very much ready and looking forward to the game,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Unlike their poor form on the domestic front, Zanaco are unbeaten in continental action this season although they have yet to collect a win in Group B.

Zanaco are third in Group B with 2 points, two points behind second placed DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo and RSB Berkane from Morocco against whom they drew 1-1 away and at home respectively.

ESAE are bottom of Group B following a 3-0 away loss at RSB and 2-0 home defeat at the hands of DCMP.

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda

DEFENDERS: Lawrence Chungu, Tiberius Lombard, Kebson Kamanga, Kevin Owusu, Jimmy Nakena, Ziyo Tembo

MIDFIELDERS: Lassa Kiala, Tafadzwa Rusike, Ernest Mbewe, Guily Manziba, Charles Zulu,

Kelvin Kapumbu

STRIKERS: Roger Kola, Chitiya Mususu, Moussa Souleymanou, Emmanuel Okutu

