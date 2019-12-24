Upstarts RB Leipzig have upset the old order are the customary winter champions for the first time in their meteoric rise following their Bundesliga debut in the 2016/17 season.

The ten-year-old club, that has spent big thanks to the deep pockets of Austrian beverage behemoth Red Bull, has gone the four week Bundesliga Winter break enjoying a marginal lead after seventeen rounds of games played.

The Winter Champion is not only symbolic title but a litmus test of potential winner of the Bundesliga crown.

In charge of this success has been rising star and 32-year-old Julian Nagelsmann who was ironically poached this season after a successful stint at his childhood club Hoffenheim where the Saxony club copied the blueprint White Knight model.

Leipzig, who are threatening to become the first club from the old East Germany region to win the Bundesliga since reunification 30 years ago, top the log on 37 points.

They enjoy a two point lead over early season pacesetters Borussia Monchengladbach who have wobbled over the last fortnight and could only manage a 0-0 at 12th placed Hertha Berlin who have been improving since Jürgen Klinsmann’s appointment in late November.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bayern Munich head into the break in third place on 33 points.

Bayern will resume their title defence with a one of two red-hot fixtures of round 18 with a Klinsmann reunion on January 19.

But 48 hours earlier, Gladbach make the short trip to Gelsenkirchen where Schalke awaits in a top five Rhine derby.

Meanwhile, here is how the African stars fared at their respective Bundesliga sides in round 17 heading into winter break.

=MOROCCO

-Midfielder Abdel Sabiri scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season on Sunday in Paderborn’s 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt and played the full 90minutes.

-Defender Achraf Hakimi played the full 90 minutes for Dortmund in Friday’s 2-1 away defeat at Hoffenheim.

The Moroccan was instrumental in Dortmund’s consolation goal with an assist for Mario Gotze’s 17th minute effort.

-Midfielder Adman Azhil was an unused substitute in Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-0 away win over Mainz on Saturday.

-Midfielder Amine Harit played the full 90 minutes for Schalke in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Freiburg.

=TOGO

Striker Ihlas Bebou played the full 90 minutes for Hoffenheim but was not on target in Friday’s victory over Dortmund.

=MALI

-Midfielder Diadie Samassekou started for Hoffenheim but was substituted in the 46th minute.

-Midfielder Amadou Haidara went into the break on a high with winter champions RB Leipzig in Saturdays 3-1 demotion 10th placed Augsburg in a match he played the full 90 minutes.

-Defender Almany Toure was an unused substitute by Eintracht Frankfurt in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss against Paderborn.

=DR CONGO

Defender Marcel Tisserand played the full 90 minutes for Wolfsburg in Saturday’s 2-0 away defeat at Bayern Munich.

=CAMEROON

Midfielder Pierre Kunde also played the full 90 minutes for Mainz in their 1-0 home loss to ten-man Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

=TUNISIA

-Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri played the full 90 minutes for relegation battling FC Koln in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over fellow strugglers Werder Bremen but was not on target.

-Midfielder Mohamed Drager was an unused substitute in Paderborn’s2-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

=GUINEA

Defender Simon Falette played the full 90 minutes on Sunday for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 2-1 away loss at Paderborn.

=COTE D’IVOIRE

Hertha Berlin stayed unbeaten for a fourth straight match from five games in charge under Jürgen Klinsmann with two draws and as many wins.

Veteran Cote d’Ivoire striker Salomon Kalou was an unused substitute in Hertha’s0-0 home draw against second placed Mochengladbach.

=ALGERIA

Gladbach defender Rami Bensebaini played the full 90 minutes for the second placed side in the scoreless draw at Hertha.

=GHANA

-Midfielder Nana Ampomah started for Fortuna Düsseldorf in Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Union Berlin before he was substituted in the 67th minute.

Compatriot Kevin Ofori was an unused substitute.

-Defender Christopher Antwi-Adjej played the full 90 minutes for Paderborn in Sunday’s 2-1home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

=NIGERIA

-Striker Anthony Ujah came on in the 67th minute for Union Berlin but was not on target in the 2-1 away loss against Dusseldorf.

-Defender Jamilu Collins played the full 90 minutes for Paderborn in Sundays’ 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

ROUND 17 RESULTS

20/12/2019

TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Adamyan 79′ Kramaric 87/Gotze 17

21/12/2019

FC Köln 1-0 Werder Bremen

Cordoba 39

Mainz 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Alario 90

FC Bayern München 2-0 Wolfsburg

Zirkzee 85, Gnabry 89

Schalke 2-2 Freiburg

Serdar 26, Kutucu 80 / Petersen 54pen, Grifo 67pen

RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg

Laimer 68, Schick 79, Poulsen 89 / Niederlechner 8

Hertha BSC 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

22/12/2019

Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 FC Union Berlin

Hennings 38, Thommy 90 / Parensen 48

SC Paderborn 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Scorers: Sabiri 9, Schonlau 41 / Dost 72

