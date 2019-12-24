North Western Province has continued to be excluded from the development occurring in other parts of Zambia ,most notably PF strongholds.This was brought to light by Kabompo Mp Ambrose Lufuma.

Honorable Lufuma sought clarity on whether North Western province is a part of Zambia and whether the One Zambia One Nation slogan is still valid. Honorable Lufuma said whilst members of parliament from Luapula, Northern,Eastern provinces etc can stand on the floor of parliament and cite the massive development taking place in their provinces by PF ,this can not be said of North Western Province. Other provinces boast of new district hospitals,schools and roads and yet not one health post,school or feeder road has been built in North Western province by the PF government.

Honorable Lufuma said PF is violating the constitution of the Republic of Zambia which clearly says resources must be allocated equitably because North Western province is not getting it’s fair share.He said the people of North Western province are tax payers and deserve equitable distribution of resources.

Honorable Lufuma said money allocated to provinces does not only come from Provincial budgets but also from the Investment budget from the Ministry of Finance.The Investment budget is what PF uses to deny development to provinces deemed to be UPND strongholds.

“We have to live as brother and sister, as one Zambia one Nation but it has to be demonstrated otherwise we feel as orphans.PF is under obligation has to ensure that North Western province gets it’s fair share,”he said.

List of promised development projects seen in other parts of the country except North Western province

1.Rural connectivity program:This is a program sponsored by the World Bank to rehabilitate feeder roads in rural areas.Only 6 provinces have been done and North Western Province is not included in this.Earlier this year Government said it would work on 2,000 kilometres of feeder roads covering all chiefdoms in Northern Province.

North Western province has seen ZERO kilometers of feeder road construction. Hon.Lufuma lamented that North Western province has a lot of resources and if the feeder roads system is not improved in the province how can marketing be improved.

2.Roads: Link Zambia 8000 project was launched by the late President Michael Sata on September 20th 2012. The people of North Western province pleaded to the government for a new Chingola/Solwezi road for many years however due to the mines in North Western Province contributing over US$80million the road was built.

3.Health posts: 8 years ago the PF government embarked on building 650 health posts across the country.In North Western province none have been completed.However whenever there is an election the Minister of health promises a mini hospital which never materializes.

4.Education: The late President Sata announced that each province in Zambia would have a University.Whilst Muchinga province has 2 universities ,North Western province has ZERO.The University of Mathematics and Science that was promised for Kabompa in 2011 has still not materialised. Hon Lufuma said even the promised Lewanika University in Western Province has not materialised.

The Kabompo member of parliament said by not sending teachers or building tertiary institutions in North Western Province, “education genocide” is being committed by deliberately excluding North Western province from governance of the country.

5. Bridges: Every time theres an election, PF promises the people of North Western province a bridge. From the former PF Vice president ,Guy Scott who promised a bridge to be built across the Zambezi river in Zambezi district to connect Zambezi to Zambia in 3months ,to the current Vice President Inonge Wina who also promised a bridge. Minister after minister promise bridges but nothing is done.

Honorable Lufuma said when it comes to North western province it takes an eternity to have a project done but when it’s a PF stronghold projects are done expeditiously.

