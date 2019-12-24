North Western Province has continued to be excluded from the development occurring in other parts of Zambia ,most notably PF strongholds.This was brought to light by Kabompo Mp Ambrose Lufuma.
Honorable Lufuma sought clarity on whether North Western province is a part of Zambia and whether the One Zambia One Nation slogan is still valid. Honorable Lufuma said whilst members of parliament from Luapula, Northern,Eastern provinces etc can stand on the floor of parliament and cite the massive development taking place in their provinces by PF ,this can not be said of North Western Province. Other provinces boast of new district hospitals,schools and roads and yet not one health post,school or feeder road has been built in North Western province by the PF government.
Honorable Lufuma said PF is violating the constitution of the Republic of Zambia which clearly says resources must be allocated equitably because North Western province is not getting it’s fair share.He said the people of North Western province are tax payers and deserve equitable distribution of resources.
Honorable Lufuma said money allocated to provinces does not only come from Provincial budgets but also from the Investment budget from the Ministry of Finance.The Investment budget is what PF uses to deny development to provinces deemed to be UPND strongholds.
“We have to live as brother and sister, as one Zambia one Nation but it has to be demonstrated otherwise we feel as orphans.PF is under obligation has to ensure that North Western province gets it’s fair share,”he said.
List of promised development projects seen in other parts of the country except North Western province
1.Rural connectivity program:This is a program sponsored by the World Bank to rehabilitate feeder roads in rural areas.Only 6 provinces have been done and North Western Province is not included in this.Earlier this year Government said it would work on 2,000 kilometres of feeder roads covering all chiefdoms in Northern Province.
North Western province has seen ZERO kilometers of feeder road construction. Hon.Lufuma lamented that North Western province has a lot of resources and if the feeder roads system is not improved in the province how can marketing be improved.
2.Roads: Link Zambia 8000 project was launched by the late President Michael Sata on September 20th 2012. The people of North Western province pleaded to the government for a new Chingola/Solwezi road for many years however due to the mines in North Western Province contributing over US$80million the road was built.
3.Health posts: 8 years ago the PF government embarked on building 650 health posts across the country.In North Western province none have been completed.However whenever there is an election the Minister of health promises a mini hospital which never materializes.
4.Education: The late President Sata announced that each province in Zambia would have a University.Whilst Muchinga province has 2 universities ,North Western province has ZERO.The University of Mathematics and Science that was promised for Kabompa in 2011 has still not materialised. Hon Lufuma said even the promised Lewanika University in Western Province has not materialised.
The Kabompo member of parliament said by not sending teachers or building tertiary institutions in North Western Province, “education genocide” is being committed by deliberately excluding North Western province from governance of the country.
5. Bridges: Every time theres an election, PF promises the people of North Western province a bridge. From the former PF Vice president ,Guy Scott who promised a bridge to be built across the Zambezi river in Zambezi district to connect Zambezi to Zambia in 3months ,to the current Vice President Inonge Wina who also promised a bridge. Minister after minister promise bridges but nothing is done.
Honorable Lufuma said when it comes to North western province it takes an eternity to have a project done but when it’s a PF stronghold projects are done expeditiously.
This is blatant discrimination by PF of the people of NorthWestern province. Really PF? No hospitals,no roads, no schools? It seems its foreign investors that have no choice but to help the province since the government does not consider it a part of Zambia as evidenced by their actions.When Kavindele wanted to build a railway line in North Western province he has blocked ..why?
Upnd mps have strict instructions from hh himself not to get involved in “PF govt” programs. Hence these mps deserted their constituencies. Ask anyone who has been to Solwezi, Kabompo etc and they will tell you the places have been neglected by their mps. Mps are suppose to heckle and engage controlling officers and ministers to develop their constituencies. This is fertile ground for PF to take over some constituencies.
Don’t spread falsehoods just because you have access to the internet. It is the governments responsibility to look after the whole country not just provinces that vote for them.There is a party and there is a government. Government collects tax from ALL Zambians and government is custodian of ALL citizens. PF strategy is to develope Northern and Luapula because if they have votes in those 2 provinces they can win regardless. This is detrimental to the country long term. NWProvince has mineral and natural resources that can transform the province and the country as a whole.But neglecting it is a form of genocide and lack for foresight.
PF needs to go ASAP, they are ignoring places with valuable mineral resources and high economic value like southern and Northwestern. These places have high ROI than the PF strongholds. The roads and infrastructure in these strongholds is almost underutilized and unnecessary running pipes to grass-thatched huts and dual carriageway in places with very few motorists is wasteful. I pray the God Lungu claims to adore sees his unfair actions and acts on behalf of these victims.
Lungu is a disaster, I hope by God Zambia will not have any other president like him.
The humble man is a thief , a tribalists, a violent corrupt thug, very reckless on international diplomacy, a drunk , will be found to be the most corrupt president Zambia has had and hopefully the example made of him will deter others that follow….