The Government of the Republic of India has donated essential medicines to the Ministry of Health.

The donation is part of the total pledge of US$2, 000,000 worth of medicines following the State visit to Zambia by Indian President Ram Kovind in April 2018.

And receiving the donation, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, noted that the medicines are part of the comprehensive package of health commodities enlisted in Zambia’s essential medicine list.

The Minister added that the donation will go a long way to manage key public health problems such as non-communicable diseases, various infections and other conditions.

Dr Chilufya said the donation has come at a right time when Zambia is in need of key essential medicines.

He stated that the donation further demonstrates a call for strong partnerships between Zambia and India, in promoting Zambia’s agenda of attaining Universal Health coverage.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Zambia, Ngulkham Gangte, stated that his country remains committed to supporting Zambia in promoting health service delivery.

Mr Gangte noted that the health sector is crucial and fundamental to the socio-economic development of the country.

Among the medicines donated include fluconazole, Nifedipine, Amoxicillin, Enalapril and Dental Lignocaine injection.

