By Isaac Mwanza

I have read a couple of media reports confirming that the United States Government has recalled its Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote, following the recent demarche issued by the Zambian Government. This demarche followed his comments on the jailing of a gay couple, for the offence of homosexuality, an act contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

First, let me say there has been a great deal of excitement from supporters of the opposition political parties, mainly the United Party for National Development (UPND), over the differences between the Zambian Government and Ambassador Foote. Additionally, these supporters have yearned, in anticipation that the differences should lead to strained relations between the Trump and Lungu administration.

For the Zambian opposition, such strained relations and any cut of aid would certainly work to their own political advantage. The majority of Zambians who are beneficiaries of such US aid, especially around HIV/AIDS, would suffer and blame it on President Edgar Lungu.

The suffering of Zambians, it is assumed, would give the opposition a clear ticket to winning 2021 elections. The current economic turbulence the country is facing, coupled with loadsheddding due to non-availability of sufficient water for power generation, is good enough for our opposition parties to make political capital.

Most of our current opposition leaders would rather pray that the existing economic situation remained the same if that would contribute to their assuming power in 2021.

If the US had by any chance decided to cut aid to Zambia, especially around healthcare where people’s lives would directly be affected, this would have been a bonus for Zambia’s main opposition parties and their news media outlets.

However, as an ardent follower of US politics, I know the US does not use emotions to make decisions.

Many closer friends know that in US politics, I am more inclined to supporting the Democrats because of their humane approach in many matters such war – one area that distinguishes the Democrats from the Republicans. Besides, it is the Democrats under President Obama who made me become a Mandela Fellow and UVA Presidential Precinct Alumni.

Nevertheless, I fully endorsed the election of Donald Trump in the last US election, and I don’t regret that he won that election over Hillary Clinton, an iron lady whom we shared an auditorium during her visit to Zambia.

Now, American leaders and key decision-makers at the US State Department are largely different from our local African politics. In our local politics, when you disagree with each other, those with “power” (in whatever form) would use such to fix opponents and reduce them to zero. That is not how Americans make key decisions affecting its peoples or other human race abroad.

The above explains why President is now in problems and battling an impeachment inquiry. Donald Trump is alleged to have taken advantage of the “economic” power in withholding and tying military aid to Ukraine in exchange for his political battles against the Democratic Presidential aspirant Joe Biden.

Many American politicians and decision-makers frowned on that act by the President to use aid as a weapon to fight personal political battles.

The same can be said about the current situation involving US Ambassador Foote and the Zambian Government. No doubt, Ambassador Foote strongly feels against the jailing of the gay couple because the laws of his country are different from our laws and he himself may have a more tolerant view on the free and open practice of homosexuality, an act forbidden by Zambian laws.

The United States, too, has its own law which are in conflict with the Zambian laws. For example, many Americans would consider it absurd to advocate for outlawing polygamy which would see American men have more than one wife. Of course, there may be a few Americans and activists who would support legalizing polygamy among consenting adults within the US just as we have some Zambians who advocate for decriminalization of homosexuality.

The question is, what difference would it make if the Trump administration tied or even cut aid to any African country based on an individual taste or wanting to impose an American – way of life in comparison to precondition which Trump is alleged to have made in Ukraine?

Let’s put this clear once more. The Trump administration policy on LGBTQ is not wholly complete as it was with the Democrats. From the time President Trump was elected, the administration has not pursued the full-tolerance policy of LGBTQ as did the Democrats. Trump himself has gone up to the US Supreme Court to champion discrimination of gays and lesbians from serving in the military. Does President Trump think being gay is a human right such as education and life are?

While America generally pursues a more tolerance policy of LGBTQ, established patterns reveal that Americans are reluctant to imposing their way of life on other countries, just as other countries are expected to respect the preferences of Americans on such matters as polygamy and homosexuality.

The Republicans, despite carrying a general public perception that they are war-mongers, have nevertheless done much more for Africa than the Democrats. Not even the first Black President Barak Obama could match the record of the Republicans in supporting Africa inspire of his African roots.

It was under former Republican President George W. Bush Junior, the extremist, that Africa received more aid towards the fight against HIV/AID pandemic.

While I am of the view that countries such as USA and China who render billions in aid and loans are entitled to air their views, that should only be done within the confines of acceptable diplomatic channels. I don’t know what would happen to the Zambian Ambassador to USA if he decided to make public comments in favour of the impeachment of President Trump. Guess he would not only be recalled but expelled the following day.

To conclude, one of the reasons why foreign dignitaries are required to use proper diplomatic channels to make their views known is for their own good, the good of both the sending and receiving country.

No respected diplomat would want to being viewed as “descending into the internal political arena” in order to influence internal politics and electoral outcomes.

Zambia is at a point where, from the first day after an election to the next elections, parties are politicking. And any public comments from diplomats which appear to be siding with either the opposition or ruling party, are viewed as representing the views of the sending country or its support to that party.

Worse, when u have a country where some parties have, for more 20 years, remained in opposition, anyone who issues remarks which gives them leverage in political campaigns is seen as a darling. Sadly, many of our opposition political leaders have reached a stage where they would want to see ordinary Zambians suffer from sanctions if that becomes part of their means to power.

In Zimbabwe, it was the main opposition political parties and its aligned civil society organisations who worked with International Community to bring sanctions by cutting aid. We know who ended up suffering. The then Zimbabwe’s opposition leaders did not care at all on the effects of those sanctions because, to them, the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans was a means needed to gain public approval and get elected into power. This must never be allowed to happen in any other parts of Africa.

Compliments of the Season and Prosperous 2020!

The Author is Governance and Legal Activist and a Mandela Washington Fellow

[Read 512 times, 512 reads today]