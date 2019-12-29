Mansa Chilli Limited has started erecting its pre – fabricated factory building at its Chembe site in Luapula Province.

The company will stop off-site production and target the Nigeria market.

Mr. Robinson Mwansa, the company Chief Executive Officer updated Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who led a delegation comprising Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri, Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba, Mansa District Commissioner James Nyenjele and Heads of government departments.

Mansa Chilli currently conducts production in Lusaka at its small plant but this is going to be a thing of the past with the factory being set up.

Mr. Mwansa said once the building is done, the Chilli processing plant which was purchased out of a grant from Musika will be installed.

He said the assembling of the prefab materials from China will only take about three days.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has expressed happiness at the progress made so far.

Mr. Chilangwa said the Provincial Administration will continue marketing the Mansa Chilli product.

He was hopeful that the company would attain full capacity by mid next year.

And Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr Felix Phiri has saluted Mr. Mwansa for his commitment towards the realisation of the project.

He said the aim of the Luapula Expo which was held in 2017 was to attract companies like Mansa Chilli.