The Peoples Alliance for Change says the reduction in salaries for President Edgar Lungu, his Cabinet and other high ranking Public Service Workers announced by State House is a ploy by the PF government to hoodwink Zambians into thinking that they care for them when in fact not.

Party President Andyford Banda says the money that will be realised will be nothing compared to the pain already caused to the Zambian people by the increased cost of electricity and fuel announced by the Energy Regulation Board on 26th December 2019.

Mr Banda says the pay cut which is said to be voluntary by Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo is a mockery of the highest order on Zambians who are not even aware of the amounts that Ministers and highly paid Public Workers cited by President Edgar Lungu get per month.

He said if the President is serious about the welfare of the Zambian people he should take away all the incentives given to the Ministers and highly paid public service workers such as personal to holder vehicles, fuel, their children school fees, talk time and other allowances they are entitled to.

Mr Banda said the President must also ensure that your 64 Ministers who illegally overstayed in office payback the money they owe the Zambian people, take action on the FIC and auditor general reports including Civil Servants that have been cited to have abused public resources in the past such as the K34 million at the Ministry of general Education for education development in 2018 pay back the money to the Zambian people and Sell the Presidential jet procured at an exorbitant price and channel the money to the needy areas aimed at easing the burden on poor Zambians.

He said the President must also reduce on your travelling which and reckless spending which have gobbled millions of dollars at the expense of providing service to the Zambian people and stop borrowing and corruption which have seen most of the borrowed money go into people’s (Politicians) pockets instead of projects that would have created employment for the majority poor and unemployed Zambians.

Further, Mr Banda said the President must Institute independent investigations in the export of Mukula and procurement of the fire trucks. Institute independent investigations in the expensive construction projects including the toll gates.

“We have time and again said that there was no leadership in the Patriotic Front and Zambians will do well to vote for PAC that has visionary leadership to take up the mantle and manage the economy in 2021. It will be suicidal for the people of Zambia to vote for the PF in 2021 as they do not care about them.

Zambians must rise and through the ballot vote out the PF and their mediocrity in 2021. Why didn’t they reduce their salaries earlier and channel the resources towards subsidizing fuel and electricity before increasing the prices? This makes it difficult to understand the criteria used by President Lungu and his advisors to arrive at the decision”, he added.

He has since challenge the President to tell the nation how the so called money that will be realised from this so called salary reduction will be accounted for and how it will be used to cushion the burden on Zambians caused by increases in electricity tariffs and fuel prices.

