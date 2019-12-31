Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has called President Edgar Lungu to emulate the late President Levy Mwanawasa and call for an economic Indaba following recent events such as fuel and tariff increase that has cause many Zambians to lose hope in the country’s current economic trajectory.

In a statement released to the media, Dr. Mumba said that waiting for a regime change in 2021 is just too far for many Zambians to just sit back and watch the country be overtaken by economic and social problems, but suggested that President Lungu, being in charge today still has an opportunity to positively effect this change.

“My view is that #2021 is too far for us to just sit back and watch ourselves get overtaken by economic and social problems. I suggest that President Lungu is in charge today, and therefore, still has an opportunity to positively effect the change,” read the statement

Below is the full statement

Following last week’s fuel price increase and the announced power tarriff hike, I wish to make the following observations.

The price hike may have worked to further fuel the idea that most Zambians have lost hope in the country’s current ECONOMIC trajectory and unless the PF government does something DRASTIC and SOON, the OPPORTUNITY to overturn the problems that we face as a nation may LAPSE, and in that case, large sections of Society will feel that the only solution to this is a #regime #change in #2021.

However, my view is that #2021 is too far for us to just sit back and watch ourselves get overtaken by economic and social problems. I suggest that President Lungu is in charge TODAY, and therefore, still has an OPPORTUNITY positively EFFECT change. However, I also believe that this is NOT a task for the President ALONE. Rather , it requires a CONCERTED EFFORT, not just among political players but ALL STAKEHOLDERS across industry, business, The Financial Services the civil service and the general citizenry working together.

We MUST, open up our minds to the idea that #together , we can come around the table of dialogue and create a national solution that ensures a win for the people of Zambia.

I wish to challenge His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu to emulate Late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and consider calling for an

#ECONOMIC #INDABA drawn for all major economic players to sit and resolve the factors that are eroding our Fiscal and monetary performance indicators. In order to do this, we need to start from a point of to genuine dialogue and trust, calling on participants from across this political, and regional divide to consider the following key points:

Key Economic Points to Consider

The #Fuel #Price #Hike and the #ZESCO power tariffs hike which are upon us were #Expected . There is no hiding away from the fact that a weak kwacha will ultimately lead to higher prices of major imports.

As a nation, we need to strive hard to bring down the #Exchange #Rate if we are to have any chance of arresting these price increases.

In fact, we expect that following this fuel hike, all other goods and services will go up because transport costs are an input cost in across all sectors of the economy. This, unless addressed, and soon, may lead to #hyperinflation .

It is time to #dialogue as a nation. Time to sit around the table with all key stakeholders from across the industry. This economic Indaba should include the major players such as the #Mines and #Road #Contractors .

We must find a way to arrest capital flight arising from the rampant externalisation of #FOREX .

Somebody, somewhere must provide temporal relief by keeping Those dollars within the local banks. The PF government must pro-actively NEGOTIATE this and put this on the table and make sure it works.

It is my humble submission that these suggestions are looked into away from the lense of partisan allegiance and supported by ALL WHO LOVE ZAMBIA.

We have no other choice.!!!!

We remain focused on the idea that even though times are hard and the future seems bleak, we have Hope, Hope that together we can find solutions where previously we only had fights.

I thank you, and God Bless Zambia.

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President, MMD

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]