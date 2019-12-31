By Sunday Chilufya Chanda
One would have thought that by being an academician, UNZA don Sishuwa Sishuwa would be a person whose outlook would be guided by empirical evidence and objectivity.
Far from it! The prejudice and cynicism in his recent article in News Diggers wherein he attempted to disparage and “hex” President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s announcement that he had significantly reduced his salary in solidarity with the masses, confirms what many Zambians already know; Sishuwa is part of a political coven of chronic cynics.
Sishuwa and his ilk don’t mean well. They are druids of doom and gloom. They never see any good in any good deed or any positive achievement of the President and the PF Government.
On the other hand, they promote hate and bitterness in a bid to stir up anti-government sentiment. They scheme to incite mayhem and disorder, so that they may manipulate an opportunity to impose on Zambians their disorderly and regionally inclined “warlock” who has been rejected by Zambians six times (and counting).
It would be pointless to even try to explain the President’s goodwill in reducing his salary, and the fact that such a reduction for Senior Civil Servants and Parastatals would be a demonstration of leaders ready to sacrifice, because Sishuwa and his kind have already deliberately made up their minds and taken up a position of “no matter what you say or show us, we will not listen to you”.
Are they being realistic when they say that PF has done nothing good at all?
What about the increased enrolment in schools, because of the boom in the construction of schools across the country? Is that a “crisis?”
What about the increase in fully stocked clinics and hospitals? Is that a “crisis”?
What about the significantly improved road infrastructure and bridges across Zambia? Is that a “bad thing”?
We could go on and on until Kingdom come cataloguing President Lungu and PF achievements, but whats the point when some people who are living in denial like Sishuwa have made up their minds “ukufwa na no”!
Their scepticism has become septic. It is eating them up.
“U’ushitasha mwana wa ndoshi nangu endoshi ine”, the Bembas say!
We shall not miss you after 2021, Sunday.
You fail to mention the corruption, load shedding, huge debt, abrogation of duty, 48 houses, fire trucks, foreign trips, mansions in Swaziland, Mukula thefts, theft of wildlife, jailing of opposition, forest 27, sinda plots, KZ nuisance, eskom scam, ndola dual carriage way scam, mealie meal prices, fuel prices, dying kwacha, and many many more bad bad things under the PF.
Instead, you go straight for the throat of a well meaning citizen.
Shame on you.
That completes the circle, the 3rd f!lthy well fed PF bark!ng d0g has finally spoken. What a job you have in defending the indefensible. Anyway the fact is that Zambians are now clever and will not be misled by dununa reverse anymore. Just start packing your bags its almost time for you r pack and leave, you have failed. Kuya bebele.
Am no supporter/sympathizer of PF/UPND outfits but this chap Sishuwa has his own issues.One can read bitterness in his articles.
Sunday my colleague and brother speaks a lot of sense. Sometimes an advanced university education does not translate into wisdom. Myself I am not the most educated person on this planet but my wisdom and common sense has ensured successive pf governments. Even in 2021 we are winning. Kz
Sunday Chanda was accurately described by Field Ruwe who called him a serial spreader of lies and misinformation and a pathological demagogue. His obsession with tribalism and unbridled hatred for one Hakainde borders on class II paranoid schizophrenia. These are the people who have tried hard to convince us that a viable opposition is lacking in Zambia while at the same time working ceaselessly to destroy divergent opinions.
A Kaizer, go rest please. You are making a bad situation worse. Why are you guys on the attack? Why do you not listen, go back to whatever drawing boards you have and make corrections. Your rantings on whoever makes valid criticism just puts emphasis on the sceptic tanks you have created. It should never come to having a leader reducing his earnings to make amends. He was taking too much in the beginning! Even my 2 year old knows that!
Ka Sushuwa is just another useful ***** of Akainde. Very dull academician hiding in politics of hate.