The Parliamentary Committee appointed to scrutinize the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has supported the submission by stakeholders not to introduce the position of Deputy Ministers.

In its report, the Committee said almost all the stakeholders who appeared before it were not in support of the amendment to reintroduce Deputy Ministers.

The Committee said in the report that it agrees with the stakeholders that the reintroduction of Deputy Ministers does not reflect the current will of the

people of Zambia.

It has thus, recommended that the position of Deputy Minister should not be reintroduced.

And on the Amendment of Article 142 on the Tenure of office of judge, the Committee observed the concerns of stakeholders on Article 142 (3), which imposes a term limit of ten (10) years on the office of Chief Justice.

The Committee further noted stakeholder concern that limiting the Chief Justice’s tenure would deprive the Judiciary and the nation of a

seasoned Chief Justice, particularly in the event that the holder of the office completes his or her term long before they were due for retirement.

The Committee says it agrees with stakeholders that limiting the term of office of the Chief Justice to ten years would deprive the Judiciary and the nation of tested and proven leadership where one has served for such a period but has not attained the retirement age.

The Committee says it also agrees with stakeholders that requiring a Chief Justice to continue in office

as an ordinary judge would be demeaning to such a high office holder and tantamount to a demotion.

It has since recommended that there should not be a term limit on the Office of Chief Justice.

And the Committee has reccomended that the process for the removal of a judge should be initiated by the Judicial Service Commission, which should subsequently submit a report to the

President who should, in turn, appoint a tribunal to hear and determine the matter.

Meanwhile, the Committee says the majority of stakeholders were opposed to this amendment, which provides for mayors and council chairpersons to be elected by their fellow councillors.

The Committeee said the stakeholders supported the direct election of mayors and council chairpersons by the people in their respective districts.

The Committee, however, observed that a directly elected mayor or council chairperson is normally an executive mayor or council chairperson, and that the 2016 constitutional amendment had envisaged the mayors and council chairpersons being endowed with executive powers.

The Committee says it therefore supports the amendment for mayors and council chairpersons to be elected

by their fellow councillors.

