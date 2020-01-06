Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says his Ministry has commenced investigations on a named political party that has allegedly received funding from donors to propagate homosexuality in the country.
Mr Kampyongo said he has information that the said political party has been given the money to push the agenda in Zambia.
Addressing the electorate in Shiwang’andu Constituency where he is inspecting developmental projects, Mr Kampyongo said some western countries are determined to bring into Zambia unnatural acts of homosexuality and have identified a named political party to push the agenda.
Mr Kampyongo who is Acting Chief government spokesperson has maintained that Zambia will remain a Christian nation following Christian values and will not accept unnatural acts to happen such as Homosexuality.
He said Government will not accept any money in exchange for homosexuality and this has been made clear at several fora where Government officials have appeared.
Mr. Kampyongo has warned that the said political party will be deregistered if found wanting.
The US recently recalled its ambassador to Zambia amid a diplomatic row after he criticised the imprisonment of a gay couple.
Last year, Daniel Foote said he was “horrified” that a judge had sentenced the men to 15 years in prison after they were caught having sex in 2017.
The government accused him of trying to dictate policy, and President Edgar Lungu declared him persona non grata.
Zambia is a deeply conservative society where homosexual acts are illegal.
I’m beginning to think Ch!mpy0ngo himself is [email protected]!
Why are these goons so preoccupied with the issue of H0mos3xual!ty??
Kapoli Kampyongo, how about you fix the economy first…
Sir. We may be a poor country, but we are not a citizenry lacking in intelligence. This does not work. You will not distract us with this. Account for the funds your party has stolen, give us workable solutions to fix the issues your incompetence has created, and lastly, show us some respect.
Again where are your priorities mwe [email protected]? If surely this is your campaign strategy then surely you will not last beyond this year. HH please pack your bags destination Statehouse
People who come out strong against Gay in Public are the ones who battle the demon in private, they want to show they are straight in public when they are very gay in private thinking by coming out strong against gay in public they might just suppress or convince the demon they struggle with in private to leave them.
So he wants us to believe that whichever entity sent money to this political party with instructions on the cheque saying “find herewith Money sent for supporting gay rights in Zambia” ba Kampyongo muli chipuba saaana …..stop wasting resources in styopet investigations
Hon. Kampyongo where in the Laws of Zambia does it outlaw speaking about homosexuality? People can speak pro or against it and it is not against the law. “Practising” homosexuality is against the Laws of Zambia. I shudder to think you are the people leading a nation. No wonder we are in this mess.
Homosexuality is Christianity…Zambians are jokers…so they think Homosexuality just started today?…..infact the majority of the so called Christians are Homosexuals…in the so called holy land Israel there’s even a gay parade in Jerusalem every year….and most of Ministers in Zambia sleep with fellow me…and Kampyongo you are one of them
This guy looks like he is homosexual. People are usually obsessed with casting on others what they are guilty of themselves.
Bwana start investigating the economy, the Kwacha, the electricity, the unemployment stop wasting your time on useless issues that nobody really cares. Right now people are Hungry!
Hon. Kampyongo, are you for real? Don’t you remember that the same was said about Sata when he was in opposition? We are not interested in this investigation. Instead, channel those resources to investigate fire tenders, forest 27, Mukula issue and many more questionable issues that citizens have raised
This government is rubbish indeed. instead of concentrating on repairing the ailing Economy you bring up this nonsense to hide your failures and gross incompetence in running a government. PF you are all useless indeed and Zambia needs to do itself a favor and boot you out.
Ubupuba bwaka bwaka. Investigate the $42m, 48 mysterious houses, $1.2b Lsk/Ndola road, missing lechwe, Eswatini land the list is long to choose from.
This is a good development. We are a Christian nation with strong Christian values. We cannot allow our society to be tainted with money and political parties funded from illegal activities. Kz
That christian nation pronouncement is simply an umbrella to hide from the fear of Muslim uprising in this country. There is nothing christian about this country and its leaders who are useless by the way including yourself. PF itself is funded from illegal activities that include stealing public resources by allowing ministers to stay in office and campaign using government machinery. ever since PF took over you have simply been buying votes, buying councilors because you are not confident in yourselves as a party. The biggest expenditure by your government has been by-elections that you have been staging all the time. People don’t care anymore about the crap you peddle in trying to paint opposition evil as if people are blind to see what you yourselves have been doing to this country…
contd: PF seeks specks in other people’s eyes forgetting the logs they have in their own. Anyway keep up the good job of de-campaigning yourselves.
N.3Z CHRISTIAN NATION FOR REAL??
Brutally assaulting others, breaking necks & jaws, arson & stealing is Christian?
Let the real [email protected]!zar answer after 2021, whilst they jaya him [email protected] in Himb0kaila correctional facility.
God will never be mocked. KZ cut the rhetoric and repent there is enough time. Walisamwa sana iwe. Your ending will be very bad if you continue with the same trajectory.
Zambians would rather vote for such a party than a corrupt govt tht has killed the economy
Has this government ever conducted a successful investigation? What actions are you going to take if indeed you find the party and it’s sponsors? We know who they are so why are you wasting your time and resources?
Yaba!
Gay this gay that are gay yourself? We want you to investigate corruption, dwindling economy, high cost of living, electricity costs, fuel not this bullcrap bamambala.
This is the problem when you are led by semi educated people. What else do you expect from dull leaders like him?