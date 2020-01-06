Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says his Ministry has commenced investigations on a named political party that has allegedly received funding from donors to propagate homosexuality in the country.

Mr Kampyongo said he has information that the said political party has been given the money to push the agenda in Zambia.

Addressing the electorate in Shiwang’andu Constituency where he is inspecting developmental projects, Mr Kampyongo said some western countries are determined to bring into Zambia unnatural acts of homosexuality and have identified a named political party to push the agenda.

Mr Kampyongo who is Acting Chief government spokesperson has maintained that Zambia will remain a Christian nation following Christian values and will not accept unnatural acts to happen such as Homosexuality.

He said Government will not accept any money in exchange for homosexuality and this has been made clear at several fora where Government officials have appeared.

Mr. Kampyongo has warned that the said political party will be deregistered if found wanting.

The US recently recalled its ambassador to Zambia amid a diplomatic row after he criticised the imprisonment of a gay couple.

Last year, Daniel Foote said he was “horrified” that a judge had sentenced the men to 15 years in prison after they were caught having sex in 2017.

The government accused him of trying to dictate policy, and President Edgar Lungu declared him persona non grata.

Zambia is a deeply conservative society where homosexual acts are illegal.

