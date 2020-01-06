The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has promoted Digital Media Officer Sydney Mungala to the position of acting Communications Manager.

This decision follows the departure of Mwazi Chanda from Football House.

‘The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Sydney Mungala as acting Communications Manager. This follows the exit of Mwazi Chanda who is on administrative leave,’ FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“FAZ is hopeful that Mungala will use his experience in the sports fraternity to help promote the image of the association.

“He holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Media and Communication Studies from the University of Zambia and a Diploma in Journalism from Evelyn Hone College.”

Mungala is an experienced sports journalist who has previously worked as a reporter at the Post Newspapers and The Bulletin & Record Magazine.

