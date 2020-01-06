George Lwandamina has named his 20-member travelling party to Egypt for Friday’s CAF Champions League Group A away date against Zamalek.

Zesco, who leave for Egypt on Tuesday, battle Zamalek on January 10 in Cairo on match-day -four of the competition in a Group A return leg fixture following a 1-1 home draw in Ndola on December 28.

Two players return to the fold who include defender Fackson Kapumbu who makes his first away continental match since the 2018 season following a lengthy injury layoff.

Midfielder Misheck Chaila too makes his first away continental match this season after filling the spot vacated by Kenyan international Anthony Akumu who left Zesco in December following the expiry of his contract.

Chaila also comes in as extra cover for midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is still out for another month with an ankle injury sustained in training prior to Zesco’s 2-1 home loss to TP Mazembe of DR Congo on December 7.

Zesco are third in Group A with 2 points, two points behind second placed Zamalek and five adrift of leaders TP Mazembe.

Premiero de Agosto of Angola are bottom with two points.

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba,Mwila Phiri, Marcel Kalonda, Clement Mwape, Fackson Kapumbu , David Owino, Solomon Sakala, Adrian Chama

MIDFIELDERS: Misheck Chaila, Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu, Quadri Kola, Mwape Mwelwa, Enock Sabumukama

STRIKERS: Jesse Were, Winston Kalengo, Logic Chingandu, Umaru Kasumba

