The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) have resolved to increase bus fares. The increase follows a consultative meeting held today in Lusaka were bus operators requested to vary their current Road Service Licences (RSL) by making adjustments to bus fares as stipulated under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

The desired increase has been effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

According to the statement released to the media by RTSA’s head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga, the move is in line with the conditions under which the Road Service Licences (RSL) are granted.

According to subsection 12 (d) of Section 108 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 underscores that a person applying for a road service licence, and a holder of such a licence applying for its variation, shall submit to the Director the rate of fares of the proposed services.

Therefore, following the said meeting, bus fares have been increased effective 7th January 2020 as follows:

(i) All long distance (Intercity) routes by 13 per cent;

(ii) Inter mine Copperbelt routes by K2.00;

(iii) Copperbelt local routes by K1.00;

(iv) Lusaka local routes by K2.00; and

(v) Lusaka Peri–Urban routes by K2.00.

The decision was arrived at following the increase in the fuel pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) on 27th December 2019.

In December, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) increased the fuel pump price by K1.64 per litre after what they described as wide consultations. ERB said that the decision to hike fuel prices was arrived at after wide and intense consultations from stakeholders.

ERB Executive Director Langiwe Lungu said that the authority through its board made a decision to increase the pump prices for fuel with the cost of petrol.

Ms. Lungu said the ERB board looked at both local and international factors that surround the procurement of fuel.

