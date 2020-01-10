Nominated Member of Parliament and former National Secretary of the Felix Mutati led MMD Raphael Nakachinda yesterday survived lynching from MMD Youths at Findeco House.
Mr Nakachinda who was a guest on Millennium Radio on a special paid for program said the MMD had no President and that he was the leader of the Party.
This did not go well with the MMD, and other youths who quickly mobilized and followed him to Findeco House
Unknown to Mr Nakachinda, the angry youths were preparing to teach him a lesson and as he was exiting the building after his interview, and walking towards his vehicle, the emotionally charged youths confronted him chanting “waya sana Nakachinda” .
When Mr Nakachinda and some of his security guys noticed the MMD youths, his guards were the first to run as he was almost left alone. As the youths asked him why he had continued selling and insulting the party leadership for cheap political survival, the clearly frightened and shaken nominated Member of Parliament U-turned and run back into Findeco House and hid in one of the toilets.
Some of the Youths was heard saying enough is enough and that the next time they caught up with him, they would lynch him
Raphael Nakachinda was on radio where he has continued disparaging High Court Judge Sharon Newa’s November 5th Court ruling which declared that Dr. Nevers Mumba the legitimate President of the MMD.
Just a lawless country this one. Any chap can stand up and defie any court order. It started with the one who threatened the constitutional court that if he was not allowed to stand in 2021 there would be chaos in the country, then a guy called Amos Chanda also threatened the judiciary with no reprimand from his boss, then the ministers who stole money by illegally staying in office are still questioning the final court and the final court seems to be crumbling, and Nakachinda is behaving in the same manner and you docile people are surprised. Mudabwa Chani
Yeah that is what must be done to people who refuse to obey court orders. Punish them on behalf of the court, do the same to ministers who stole our money by illegally staying in office too.
