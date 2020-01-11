Chris Kaunda has declared that he plans to start his reign this Sunday with Zanaco’s first Group C win in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

Kaunda jumps straight onto the big stage in what will also be his debut continental game following his appointment on January 9 as Mumamba Numba’s replacement who was fired on January 6 after a poor start to the season.

Zanaco head into match-day-four unbeaten in Group C but winless on 3 points from as many games played.

There is even added pressure on Zanaco following Zambia’s perennial group stage campaigners Zesco United’s dashed hopes of qualifying to the CAF Champions League quarterfinals after Friday’s 2-0 away Group A loss to Zamalek in Egypt that left them bottom of Group A on 2 points from four matches with two games left to play.

“Looking at this game, it has a lot of significance for our club Zanaco and country. The country’s name is at stake and we are representing the country and people are looking for a win in whichever way on Sunday,” Kaunda said.

“There is no pressure going into this game and I have told the players to forget about what has been happening and let us just focus on this game.

“It is a decider, and they is no other way but we just have to win it.”

Guests ESAE are bottom on 1 point that they gained off Zanaco in the last meeting on December 29 at home in Porto Novo.

A home win will end ESAE’s race and potentially see Zanaco move into second place with two games left.

It is critical that Zanaco win on Sunday because they another home game coming up on January 26 against DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo before heading to Morocco to face Group C leaders and 2018/19 runners-up RSB Berkane on February 2.

DCMP are second on 4 points while Berkane lead on 7 points heading into Sunday’s simultaneous kickoff in Kinshasa.

Berkane crushed DCMP 3-0 in Morocco on December 29.

[Read 6 times, 6 reads today]