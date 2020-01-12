-2.3 C
Chris Kaunda Wins on Zanaco Debut

By sports
Zanaco are back in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race following Sundays’ 3-0 home win over ESAE of Benin at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The result handed new coach Chris Kaunda a massive win on his debut match after replacing Mumamba Numba who was sacked on January 6 after a poor start to the season.

Rodgers Kola scored a second half brace in the 57th and 81st minutes while first half substitute Ernest Mbewe was on target in-between in the 54th minute.

The result saw Zanaco record their first win in Group C after three successive pool draws on 6 points in a competition they have yet to lose a match from the knockout round with three wins and as many draws.

But Zanaco stay third in Group C on 6 points, one behind second placed DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo and leaders and 2018/2019 runners-up RSB Berkane of Morocco who are tied 7 points heading into the penultimate round of games.

DCMP beat Berkane 1-0 in Kinshasa on Sunday to see the three sides head into the last two Group C matches with all to play for.

ESAE are out of the race on 1 point from four games.

Zanaco host DCMP on January 26 in Lusaka before heading to Morocco on February2.

