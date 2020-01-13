The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to call in to the meeting from Canada.
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond described the meeting as “royal history in the making”.
It is hoped the talks will produce a “next step” on the way to defining the couple’s new relationship with the Royal Family – in line with the Queen’s wish to find a solution within days.
Among the issues likely to be discussed are what funding the duke and duchess will receive, whether they will keep their titles and what royal duties they will continue to carry out.
The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry are expected to review a range of possibilities for the Sussexes, taking into account plans outlined by the couple.
Last week Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards becoming “financially independent.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year” they wrote on Instagram, explaining that they hope to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.
It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family.
CNN,BBC
Yazanda to palace
“It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family” Did that amount to an insult of the royal family? …
It is sad that Harry his mind is fuvked up by that Gold-digger. She older than him, and she use him like a toy. He should have listend from her former boy-friends why they broke with her.
Selfish girl. She is tired of this lead role after 2 years already. She is estranged from her own family, therefore she has no emotional intelligence. As looney as her mom who went sans friend or relative to the Royal Wedding. Shame on them.
How do you know she went without any friends or relatives, were you there? in any case such weddings are strictly by invitation only, not like the ones you are used to, where any kabova can turn up
It is not Meghan’s fault. Those who have followed events from the time the couple got engaged know the harsh scrutiny and terrible press coverage they received. They have not been given space to ‘breath’ from a tabloid press that is bent on picking on any negativity to make money. I for one support their boldness. They are adults and can choose to live as they please even if it means revisiting the archaic royal heritage rules that pigeon-hole the members into straight jacket lives.