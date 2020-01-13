The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to call in to the meeting from Canada.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond described the meeting as “royal history in the making”.

It is hoped the talks will produce a “next step” on the way to defining the couple’s new relationship with the Royal Family – in line with the Queen’s wish to find a solution within days.

Among the issues likely to be discussed are what funding the duke and duchess will receive, whether they will keep their titles and what royal duties they will continue to carry out.

The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry are expected to review a range of possibilities for the Sussexes, taking into account plans outlined by the couple.

Last week Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards becoming “financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year” they wrote on Instagram, explaining that they hope to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.

It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family.

