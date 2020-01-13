-4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Royal family to hold a summit to discuss Prince Harry and Megan

By editor
16 views
7
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to call in to the meeting from Canada.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond described the meeting as “royal history in the making”.

It is hoped the talks will produce a “next step” on the way to defining the couple’s new relationship with the Royal Family – in line with the Queen’s wish to find a solution within days.

Among the issues likely to be discussed are what funding the duke and duchess will receive, whether they will keep their titles and what royal duties they will continue to carry out.

The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Harry are expected to review a range of possibilities for the Sussexes, taking into account plans outlined by the couple.

Last week Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards becoming “financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year” they wrote on Instagram, explaining that they hope to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.

It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family.

CNN,BBC

[Read 159 times, 159 reads today]
Previous articleOverloaded correctional facility truck overturns killing one,injuring 36 inmates and 2 wardens
Next articleWe want to begin repairing the economy now, before it deteriorates further – UPND

7 COMMENTS

    • “It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family” Did that amount to an insult of the royal family? …

      0

      0

    • It is sad that Harry his mind is fuvked up by that Gold-digger. She older than him, and she use him like a toy. He should have listend from her former boy-friends why they broke with her.

      1

      0

  2. “It is alleged that Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family” Did that amount to an insult of the royal family? …

    0

    0

  3. Selfish girl. She is tired of this lead role after 2 years already. She is estranged from her own family, therefore she has no emotional intelligence. As looney as her mom who went sans friend or relative to the Royal Wedding. Shame on them.

    0

    0

    • How do you know she went without any friends or relatives, were you there? in any case such weddings are strictly by invitation only, not like the ones you are used to, where any kabova can turn up

      0

      0

  4. It is not Meghan’s fault. Those who have followed events from the time the couple got engaged know the harsh scrutiny and terrible press coverage they received. They have not been given space to ‘breath’ from a tabloid press that is bent on picking on any negativity to make money. I for one support their boldness. They are adults and can choose to live as they please even if it means revisiting the archaic royal heritage rules that pigeon-hole the members into straight jacket lives.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on on Suspicion suspicion

Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was...
Read more
Headlines

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia's tourism attractions to Brazil's corporate sector and higher learning institutions. Ambassador...
Read more
Headlines

We want to begin repairing the economy now, before it deteriorates further – UPND

editor - 2
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call for the PF to consider calling for an economic Indaba to address economic challenges facing the...
Read more
General News

Royal family to hold a summit to discuss Prince Harry and Megan

editor - 7
The British royal family will meet today to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced they...
Read more
General News

Overloaded correctional facility truck overturns killing one,injuring 36 inmates and 2 wardens

editor - 7
One inmate from Luanshya correctional facility died on the spot while 38 others are nursing serious injuries after the truck, they were traveling in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Angry Chipata Residents burn down church on on Suspicion suspicion

General News Chief Editor - 0
Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill in Lusaka has been burnt by an angry mob on suspicion that there was a Mermaid in the Church. Police...
Read more

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

Headlines editor - 0
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia's tourism attractions to Brazil's corporate sector and higher learning institutions. Ambassador...
Read more

Overloaded correctional facility truck overturns killing one,injuring 36 inmates and 2 wardens

General News editor - 7
One inmate from Luanshya correctional facility died on the spot while 38 others are nursing serious injuries after the truck, they were traveling in...
Read more

UNZA to get Two new Lecture Theatres with a Seating Capacity of 500

General News Chief Editor - 21
The Ministry of Higher Education has handed over the site for the construction of two lecture theatres at a cost of 14.4 million Kwacha...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 5 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 159 times, 159 reads today]