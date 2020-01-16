The Patriotic Front says it has information that the Opposition UPND is working with Colonel Panji Kaunda, the son of the first President to incite the People of Eastern Province against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government.
Party Media Director Sunda Chanda says Colonel Kaunda is reportedly working with Lameck Mangani and a certain self-styled wanna-be media guru based in Lusaka, to rubble rouse and stir up anti-Edgar Lungu and PF Government sentiment in order to negatively influence Easterners in this regard.
Mr Chanda said these people have teamed up and have targeted the first family.
He has alleged that these people have begun to put their inflammatory scheme in motion and are poised to cast all sorts of aspersions, malice and propaganda with a primary objective to discredit President Lungu using Eastern Province as a launch pad.
Mr Chanda said the team have targeted among others, President Lungu’s daughter and Councilor Tasila Lungu, and thereafter, they plan to launch attacks against the First lady Esther Lungu.
He said this dubious team has reportedly also been tasked to recruit weak minded incumbent members of the party using Mr Mangani and some party officials in the Province.
Mr Chanda alleged that these people have spoken to one compromised Information and Publicity Secretary in the Province who has now gone on an orgy of disparagement and malicious talk, speaking ill of the party on social media.
“This rogue IPS is now being used to publicly insult the Church, the Clergy and the general public as a way of decampaigning the PF in the Province. And while he is pouring insults on men and women of the cloth, he is also busy denouncing the Ruling Party on his official page”, he said.
Mr Chanda said this rogue official has gone on a frenzied rampage posting comments supportive of articles by a certain disgruntled member alleging that Patriotic Front has “changed” under President Lungu.
“We are aware of every step they plan to take in Eastern province. They have also recruited another Councilor from Chipangali called Shumba. Their main objective is to fight President Lungu in Eastern Province as they attempt to divide the PF in its strongholds. We are aware that the mission in Eastern Province is reportedly being spearheaded by a named former Diplomat, a self-styled wannabe media guru and colonel Panji Kaunda”, Mr Chanda said in a statement.
Mr Chanda has warned all elements working against the President and interests of the party that the PF are ready to meet them as they are aware of every step they plan to take in Eastern province.
“They must man up and come out in the open or they will regret their shenanigans and mischievous adventures in Eastern Province”, he said.
So UPND fenced off a Forest and accused Tasila of doing it?
Incite?? What happened with the word campaign??
PF grow up!!! ata
We have got information that pf is corrupt,tribalist and they killed gadaffi, mapezi,vesper and kosongo
In the audio I heard, she said ‘northern parts’ which is different from northern province because northern province does not include luapula and muchinga provinces which were part of northern province at one time or another.
While you were chewing RB’s money in MMD, Col. Panji Kaunda was being beaten by mosquitoes in his kabudula in the countryside for PF. Edgar has been endorsed by a Central Committee whose composition will change after the convention, even idyots like Sunday Chanda will be booted out. Bootlick for the last time
Do you have information that the IMF ,World Bank ,Fitch ratings,AfDB and Zambia statistics office are also working with the opposition to incite Zambians against you PF failures?
Crying babies party you are the ones who started the system of buying councilors now you are crying GBM said it openly and no opposition cried fasten your seat belts we are now going towards 2021 bcz you guys thought 2021 was very far now time has catch up with you I see PF splitting up towards 2021.
Panji is still your member have a chat with him
We have information that Lungu and PF will lose next years elections. We also have information that Lungu and PF have killed Zambia’s economy
You bought those stupid councilors like tomatoes who cried, when God says yes no one can say no time for PF is up no matter what you can do you are going just start parking your bags when it’s too early.
This Sunday fyool also, it can’t differentiate between campaigning and inciting. If you do good and correct things no one can succeed in inciting anyone against you. So is this idoit suggesting that PF is scared of what PF has done in eastern? And dont ever think of arresting Panji, because it will just accelerate your unpopularity in eastern. Imagine starving villagers fighting over relief maize, does anyone need to incite anyone against PF? Your time has come to leave the stage bana, just like your predecessors from 1964. But for you, you will be as the most shameful party ever to rule Zambia.
And Zambuans are aware that Trible HH is NO option just same as PF. A new leader is being prepared by the Lord.
PF SHOULD NOW GROW UP. THERE ARE MORE SERIOUS ISSUES TO BE ADDRESSED THAN THOSE STORIES YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. IN ANY CASE IF YOU ADDRESSED THE SERIOUS ISSUES, ALL THOSE SCHEMES BY UPND AGAINST YOU WILL NOT WORK. SO PLEASE BA PF, ADDRESS THE HUNGER SITUATION AND POORLY-PERFORMING ECONOMY, M/MEAL PRICES, FUEL PRICES, UNNECESSARY TAXES AND FINES, SALARY-CUTS ETC AND WE WILL SMILE WITH YOU AGAIN. OTHERWISE EVEN THE TRIBAL UPND MAYBE OUR CHOICE IF YOU CONTINUE MESSING UP THINGS LIKE THIS.
The same story over and over again, people are getting tired of your story. We have seen this too many times. Panji has been around for a long time than Tasila so he can tell when something is amiss. For once listen and talk to Tasila. She maybe the president’s daughter, but we have to agree that some of her dealings are questionable and if she continues in this pass she is setting herself for more future corruption charges. Greed is going to destroy her, wanting to amass wealth and assets using her father’s postion.
Dont think that when HH forms government all will be well . Never. Governing a country is a mmamoth task even him he will have shortcomings. You would cry cos all senior positions will go to southern and Western. Building a country`s economy lies on every citizen. Consider your thinking cos hh has contributed to the downfall of Zambian economy. He sold mining industry at a cheapest and bought some of the parastatals sold by him. Take care. Insults never solve problems. Constructive critisism is vital not insults.
MR CHANDA. ZAMBIANS ARE STARVING. THEY ARE SUFFERING UNDER YOUR LEADERSHIP. THEY ARE NOW TRYING TO LOOK FOR SOLUTIONS BEFORE THEY DROWN. IN THIS PRECARIOUS STATE ANYONE WHO SEEMS TO OFFER SOLUTIONS CAN BE BELIEVED. THESE ARE DESPERATE TIMES NOW. PLEASE MEND THE ECONOMY AND YOU WILL BE SAFE. OTHERWISE VOTERS WILL OPT FOR ANOTHER PARTY AND LEADER. ITS AS SIMPLE AS THAT.