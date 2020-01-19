THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution.
ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said proposals to carry out a delimitation exercise can only be effected through amendment of the Constitution.
“In the event that the outcome of the delimitation exercise is to recommend an increase in the number of constituencies, from the current 156, this would require an amendment of Article 68(2) via the Constitutional Amendment Bill
Ms. Bwalya’s sentiments were echoed by ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano who said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without amending the constitution because the existing constitution provides the number Constituencies the country should have which is 156, that this was the reason the Commission cannot conduct the delimitation exercise without changes to the Constitution.
He said at the moment ECZ can only recommend an increase in the number of constituencies.
And Government has clarified that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cannot carry out the delimitation exercise without harmonizing the current constitution.
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said that because the current constitution does not provide clauses for the creation of new constituencies.
Mr Kampyongo was reacting to remarks made by UPND-Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwimbu at a public discussion forum where he stated that the ECZ can carry out the delimitation exercise without amending the current constitution.
The Home Affairs Minister has also encouraged Zambians to read public documents to avoid being misled.
Here we go again of what relevance is the delimitation of constituencies when people are dying of hunger? Where are your priorities mwe [email protected] ?
Tutwa and your fellow PF must be ashamed after you were dressed down at the Bill 10 forum at Inters. Insoni ebuntu indeed. You have been weighed and found wanting. You will not fo0! Zambians anymore, we are now fully awake. Next year PF kuya bebele, it may even be earlier than that gauging by people’s reactions in that forum.
We’re not interested in having too many Constituencies that will only send more idlers to Lusaka at great cost to spend time shouting yaah,yaah,yaah! Can’t you get that into your little minds? We’ve told you that we want more Wards. Abolish CDF and replace it with Ward Development Fund so that those Constituencies with many Wards aren’t disadvantaged. Bring governance close to the people, devolve most functions being done at the Ministries to the Provinces and Districts. You want to concentrate power in Lusaka so that you promote grand corruption? Let Local Authorities do their own procurement we see if they’re going to buy fire tenders at US$1. 0M each
correct, a lot of people have no interest in even knowing what is in the constitution as a result people are being misled and you can see the level of ignorance.
We are not interested in having gay rights in our country,we don’t want to come and hear that we paying back what we got from the gay organization.
And we shall remain a Christian nation. Upnd lied to us Zambians on the Refrendum,alot were deceived and again upnd is using propaganda to deceive the masses on Bill 10.Its a pity that a lot are being deceived but just know that Zambia is bigger than upnd.Viva ECL.
Comment:If u knew that, why should they started the delimitation process. Zambia bwafya zoona.